‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Winde calls finale ‘big fat dumpster fire’

(CNN) “The Bachelorette” Removed The first of the two-night Season 19 finale on Tuesday.

Dual bachelorettes Gabby Winde, an ICU nurse from Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Claremont, Florida, made the remaining men meet their families.

But, before the rose ceremony, Zach pulled Rachel aside and told her, “I thought I was watching The Bachelorette Rachel, not the real Rachel.”

He decided to quit the show. The two later reconciled during a live segment of the episode hosted by Jesse Palmer.

Recchia gives Tino and Avon roses and they go to meet the families.

Read on