‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Winde calls finale ‘big fat dumpster fire’

(CNN)“The Bachelorette” Removed The first of the two-night Season 19 finale on Tuesday.
Dual bachelorettes Gabby Winde, an ICU nurse from Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Claremont, Florida, made the remaining men meet their families.
But, before the rose ceremony, Zach pulled Rachel aside and told her, “I thought I was watching The Bachelorette Rachel, not the real Rachel.”
He decided to quit the show. The two later reconciled during a live segment of the episode hosted by Jesse Palmer.
Recchia gives Tino and Avon roses and they go to meet the families.
Avon met Rachel’s parents but when her best friends asked him if he was ready for an immediate engagement, he said no.
“It’s just about his timing,” he said.
“I just want to make sure it’s one hundred percent right for both of us, right now,” he told Recchia.
Even his family didn’t like her.
Recchia said she was “blindsided,” while Avon said, “I’m sitting here trying to fight for it.”
Rechia was crying and told him that things were over between them.
Meanwhile, Windy introduces Eric to her parents and Grandpa John.
“I can’t imagine my life without her,” he told her family.
Erich eventually revealed that he too was not ready for an engagement and only wanted to “date” her.
“I don’t want to do this anymore,” she replied, “so here we are, a big fat dumpster fire.”
“The Bachelorette” returns to ABC on Tuesday, September 20 at 8 p.m.