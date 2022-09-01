New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Babylon B CEO Seth Dillon offered a $20,000 reward Wednesday in an effort to find the source behind the bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The hospital received reports of a bomb threat on Tuesday night, prompting a major police investigation. Police eventually discovered there was no bomb in the premises and reopened the street a few hours later.

Dylan commented on the threat a day later, noting that several people, including Boston Children’s Hospital, appeared to be blaming the Libs of TikTok Twitter account for the threat.

Libs of TikTok previously reposted a video from a hospital promoting “gender-affirming” hysterectomies. Since the video was shared, Boston Children’s Hospital has insisted that it does not perform hysterectomies on children, even though its website promotes vaginoplasty for 17-year-olds. Further, they have reportedly received death threats since the release of the video.

However, Dillon argues that these threats, including a recent bomb threat, may actually be from rogue leftists.

“Last night, police responded to a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital. Thankfully, the anonymous caller was babbling—no bomb was found. That was good news for everyone except the crazy leftists who couldn’t wait for a violent incident to happen. We can blame that,” Dylan wrote. tweeted. “And when I say they can’t wait, I mean it. I’m willing to bet this bomb threat wasn’t made by someone who opposes ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors, but by someone who hates TikTok’s libs. To see Chaya banned forever for inciting violence.

“I believe this for a number of reasons. First, we protect the children. Our opposition to these surgical and chemical procedures is not rooted in hatred of the trans community, but out of genuine concern for the well-being of children who have been irreparably harmed by them,” Dillon added.

In addition, he offered efforts to help the Libs of TikTok investigate the threat itself to prove its distance from the bomb.

“Our followers share this concern. It makes no sense to threaten a children’s hospital in the name of protecting children. I think a better explanation is that this bomb threat was a setup,” Dillon wrote. It conveniently supports the left’s wacky narrative that any serious coverage of “family-friendly’ drag shows or ‘gender-affirming care’ is ‘stochastic terrorism’ (ie, provocation). They also have a disgusting habit of using lies to advance their story. “

“One way or the other, the unknown coward who called this threat must be exposed and brought to justice. To that end, I am offering a $20,000 cash reward to anyone with information about his arrest. Send. Your tips: tips@libsoftiktok.com, ” He finished.

Libs of TikTok were locked out once again on Saturday night after sharing “hateful behavior” via Twitter. This is the second time the social media site has suspended an account since June.