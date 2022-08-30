type here...
TOP STORIES Baby wipe shipment turned out to be $11.8 million...
TOP STORIES

Baby wipe shipment turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

About 1,500 pounds of alleged cocaine were seized by US Customs and Border Protection officials at the US-Mexico border, officials said. The estimated street value of the drugs is $11.8 million.

US Customs and Border Protection


hide title

toggle signature

US Customs and Border Protection

About 1,500 pounds of alleged cocaine were seized by US Customs and Border Protection officials at the US-Mexico border, officials said. The estimated street value of the drugs is $11.8 million.

US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection officials found more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine stashed where it was least expected: in a shipment of baby wipes.

The drug seizure took place last Friday at the Laredo-Colombia International Solidarity Bridge, the agency said. news release. The bridge, located on the US-Mexico border, connects Laredo, Texas, across the Rio Grande River, to the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Officials say a CBP officer at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity Bridge stopped a truckload of baby wipes for a secondary check.

Upon inspection, the drug-sniffing dogs found what CBP described as 1,935 packages of cocaine totaling £1,532.

The agency reports that the estimated street value of the seized cocaine was more than $11.8 million.

“Officers assigned to CBP’s cargo facilities provide effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspect drugs entering the country,” said Alberto Flores, Port of Entry Director of Laredo, in a press release.

“This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” he added.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security said special agents are investigating the seizure, the report said.

Previous articleWashington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise in 2019, with most arrests involving minors
Next article‘We’re struggling to keep up’: Famine in Iqaluit boosts food center capacity

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Pirro blasts Biden’s Wilkes-Barre speech on new focus on policing: ‘Hogwash!’

off Video Judge Jeanine slams Biden for newfound pro-police message despite track...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Keanu Reeves: All the Viral Moments of the ‘John Wick’ Star Made Fans Fall in Love

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

US Open champ begs for outfit change, blasts Nike over wardrobe malfunction

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

‘Blues’ should ‘harden up’, demands Tuchel

As the second half went right and Chelsea unsuccessfully pursued a late equalizer, Thomas Tuchel began pulling the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

‘We’re struggling to keep up’: Famine in Iqaluit boosts food center capacity

Rachel Blais is the Executive Director of Qajuqturvik Community Food Center. Demand for Qajuqturvik has grown steadily...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Baby wipe shipment turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine

Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News