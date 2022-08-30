Baby wipe shipment turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine

Enlarge this image toggle signature US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection officials found more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine stashed where it was least expected: in a shipment of baby wipes.

The drug seizure took place last Friday at the Laredo-Colombia International Solidarity Bridge, the agency said. news release. The bridge, located on the US-Mexico border, connects Laredo, Texas, across the Rio Grande River, to the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Officials say a CBP officer at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity Bridge stopped a truckload of baby wipes for a secondary check.

Upon inspection, the drug-sniffing dogs found what CBP described as 1,935 packages of cocaine totaling £1,532.

The agency reports that the estimated street value of the seized cocaine was more than $11.8 million.

“Officers assigned to CBP’s cargo facilities provide effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspect drugs entering the country,” said Alberto Flores, Port of Entry Director of Laredo, in a press release.

“This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” he added.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security said special agents are investigating the seizure, the report said.