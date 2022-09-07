New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in southwest Idaho say they are investigating the death of a little girl who was left in a car as temperatures neared 100 degrees in the region.

A family in New Plymouth, a small town about 50 miles northwest of the state capital, Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to say their son had been left in a car and was not breathing, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said. A news release.

The child, under 1, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the death along with the Idaho State Police.

Payette County Sheriff Andrew Creech told the Idaho Statesman that law enforcement has not yet determined how long the girl was left in the car.

Temperatures in southwestern Idaho reached near 100 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.