BA.5 is causing more Covid-19 reinfections, data suggests, but not more frequent

But on average, this reinfection doesn’t seem to be happening any faster, according to a new analysis by the gene sequencing company Helix.

Helix, which indexes Covid-19 tests to monitor variants, recently plumbed its data to find out how often the same person has tested positive for Covid-19 and whether there are more reinfections now than in previous waves.

Of the nearly 300,000 infections since March 2021, the share of reinfections increased from 3.6% during the BA.2 wave in May to 6.4% during the BA.5 wave in July.

However, these reinfections do not appear to be approaching each other.

In April, during the BA.2 wave, the average time between positive Covid-19 tests for the same person was about 230 days; By July, it was about 270 days, or about nine months.

“The most recent data we pulled showed that there was a slight increase in the fraction of all infections that are reinfections. There was a jump,” said Shishi Luo, associate director of bioinformatics and infectious disease at Helix.

Luo says she thinks a combination of factors, including waning immunity, widespread transmission and mutations in BA.5 — which help override the body’s defenses — are all likely contributing to the rise.

On average, people who are now re-infected had their last infection about nine months ago. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been recent cases of people getting new bouts of Covid-19 weeks apart. Luo can see that in the data. But they are not common.

“Statistically speaking, based on the data we’ve created, the longer it’s been since your last infection, the more likely you are to be re-infected,” she said.

Echo Helix data results A recent study After re-infection from Qatar, which routinely screens its 2.8 million residents for Covid-19, tests about 5% of the population each week.

The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants arrived in Qatar in May and went into circulation by June.

The researchers used national screening data to look for instances of reinfection.

They found that people who had been infected with Covid-19 before developing the omicron variant had little protection against symptomatic reinfection during the BA.5 wave: only 15%. But the protection against past infection by the Omicron variant was high: about 76%.

“People who are infected with the pre-omicron type now have really limited protection against infection with BA.4 or BA.5, so they can’t rely on natural immunity to protect them,” said epidemiologist Laith Abu-Raddad. In Weill-Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Doha, Qatar.

“Those who have recently been infected with the Omicron variant have a very good strong immunity — but of course not total immunity — against re-infection,” Abu-Raddad said.

These study results may not apply to everyone. Qatar’s population is unique because it is made up mostly of men who travel to the country for work, researchers say and There are some people over 50 years of age.

But Luo says not to panic when they hear of a friend or family member contracting Covid-19 for the second time in a month. “It’s not a normal experience.”