B.C. dispute exposes gaps in Canadian ship recycling regulations

When Mary Reynolds began flying her camera drone over a small stretch of Vancouver Island’s coastline, she landed in the midst of a fight between local activists and a jet ski wrecking company.

Videos of the 71-year-old woman posted to her blog show Deep Water Recovery stripping old barges and other vessels at its site in Union Bay, British Columbia, in what activists say is a violation of regional and provincial zoning regulations that endangers an ecologically sensitive area rich in oysters.

Locals are upset that the Deep Water Recovery continues to operate despite a provincial cease and desist order. In turn, Deep Water and some of its residents were upset by Reynolds’ numerous overflights.

On one occasion, she claims in a civil suit, a “fickle and out of control” man grabbed her drone out of the air and confronted her, shouting obscenities and calling her a troublemaker.

“I came back with a mouthful on him,” Reynolds told CBC News with a laugh.

“It’s simple. This is strange. It’s absolutely weird,” she said of the June 11 incident.

Mary Reynolds flew her drone over a ship-breaking site for a friend, filming footage of the operation. (Robert Kerr)

Reynolds says her drone was returned to the front porch three days later for lack of a memory card.

In a counterclaim, company director Mark Jurisic denies Reynolds’ allegations, alleging that she engaged in a “malicious campaign” of harassment and harassment in an attempt to shut down his business.

These are just a few of the allegations that have been exchanged over the past few years between the company and local activists who don’t want ship-breaking to continue in their backyard. It’s an industry known around the world for potentially polluting coastlines with harmful substances like asbestos and PCBs, and for which experts warn Canada needs clear laws.

Legal experts say the dispute has exposed gaps in Canadian ship recycling law that could eventually be addressed by regional governments. (Kurt Petrovich/CBC)

Concerned Citizens of Baines Sound (CCOBS) lobbied against Deep Water Recovery shortly after they saw the first ships being sorted out on the shores of nearby Baines Sound, a canal that runs between Vancouver Island and Denman Island, two years ago.

“This is an ecological area that needs protection,” said Ray Ruecastle, President of CCOBS.

“We are proud of our coastlines, why would we let this happen in the first place?”

Local activist Ray Rewcastle says the coastline near Union Bay is “an ecological area that needs protection.” (Kurt Petrovich/CBC)

“mess” of jurisdictions

Environmental lawyer Carla Konkin says CCOBS is fighting a “kind of do-it-yourself” operation that breaks down British Columbia barges and ferries on the beach without a dry dock or other internationally recognized safety protocols for ship-breaking to prevent pollution or toxic leaks.

Konkin says the site also disturbed the creek and there were concerns that workers were living on site in a trailer.

“These guys are flying on the beach in place of their pants, basically taking apart large ships,” she said.

“No one pays attention to what happens to ships when they die and have to be dealt with.”

Deep Water Recovery denies the allegations.

Neither Jurisic nor his attorney agreed to be interviewed by CBC News.

The old ships anchored in Union Bay at the Deep Water Recovery site on May 10. (Kurt Petrovich/CBC)

Jurisich Tyee recently said he plays a vital role in the shipbreaking industry and has always followed the rules. He told an online magazine that Deep Water had broken up 13 or 14 ships.

His lawyer, in the same article, vowed to “strongly defend” the company.

Konkin says part of the problem in Union Bay is the complex “mess” of levels of government involved.

“Pretty slippery”

The site is under the supervision of the province, which manages the coastline, while the regional district oversees the high part of the beach. In the meantime, the federal government oversees ships, transportation, and the environment.

Konkin says that the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is “poorly equipped” to deal with issues related to ship dismantling, and after examining how usage of the site has changed, says she believes the province has been manipulated.

“Very slippery,” she said.

Vessels docked at Deep Water Recovery on 15 August. (Presented by Mary Reynolds)

Deep Water Recovery came about when it acquired a company called Union Bay Industries and its 30-year log salvage license.

But then the company shifted to ship dismantling, applying in 2019 to the British Columbia Department of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development to allow ships to be moved and stored for repair and scrapping.

Instead, the provincial regulators worked with the company and issued a new license to allow ships to move on the foreshore so that they could be dismantled in the higher part of the site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the regional government. The company’s land lease expires in 2038.

Workers carry a rope to secure a decommissioned ship at the Alang Shipyard in western India’s Gujarat state on March 27, 2015. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

Deep Water “stepped in for this log sorting company and then slipped through them to get lease amendments to allow ships to be broken down,” Konkin said.

“The company benefits from different levels of government and how they don’t coordinate with each other.”

There are no federal ship recycling regulations in Canada. The industry here is small but key in countries such as Turkey, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which are bringing recycled steel back into their economies.

A worker dismantles the hull of a barge with a cutter at Galloo’s shipbreaking facility in Ghent, Europe’s largest shipbreaking facility, in 2015. (Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

Canadian owners used to ship their old vessels overseas, but towing has become expensive and environmental regulations now restrict the export of some species.

Transport Canada says nationwide regulations are under review. But at the same time, it also lists a total of 47,321 ships registered in Canada, including 3,054 capital ships over 100 gross tonnage, all of which are due to be scrapped at some point.

March 2021 report commissioned by Transport Canada says Canada is far short of the capacity needed to handle ships that are nearing the end of their lives between 2021 and 2030.

The industry is high-risk and costly — dismantling a single passenger ferry could cost more than $2 million, says Wayne Elliott, founder of Marine Recycling Corp., Canada’s largest ship recycling company.

His company operates a shipyard in Campbell River, British Columbia and is building a new site in Port Mellon.

He says he considered building on the Union Bay site, but decided against it given the environmental vulnerabilities and proximity to people’s homes.

The barge hit a Vancouver seawall during a November 2021 storm and ran aground on Sunset Beach, where it still sits, a visible reminder of the need for more ship salvage and demolition experts in Canada. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

“It made us decide it wasn’t worth pursuing,” Elliott said.

One international advocacy group says Canada should stop all shipbreaking operations that do not involve a drydock to contain pollutants.

Belgian NGO Shipbreaking Platform says Deep Water Recovery’s plan to dismantle US NOAAS research vessel Miller Freeman poses a risk as the vessel is rife with toxic paint and asbestos.

NGO’s Nicola Moulinaris says what’s happening in Union Bay is “really shocking” and a good argument for strengthening industry standards in Canada.

On February 17, the province issued a cease and desist order demanding that Deep Water stop all shipbreaking activities. But that did not happen.

Similarly, CVRD filed a civil halt action on April 14, alleging a zoning violation.

But the company continued to dismantle the ships.

This process is still ongoing in court.

By August 24, regional officials said they were seeking a permanent injunction to stop operations.

In his response to the injunction, Jurisic argues that the region was aware of the company’s intention to refuse delivery and only withdrew the approval in “bad faith” for political reasons.

The Comox Valley Regional District declined to comment for this story. K’ómoks First Nation, whose traditional site Deep Water operates, also declined to comment, but said in an earlier statement that the site is an “environmental disaster waiting to happen.”

The environment ministry said in a statement that it “continues to investigate” pollution concerns in Union Bay, but officials declined to be interviewed.