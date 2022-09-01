New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Thursday invited White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre to visit the southern border — after Jean-Pierre falsely accused Republicans and border agents of illegal immigrants not just “walking across the US-Mexico border.”

“Your recent comments during the White House press briefing on August 29, 2022, show your disregard for the nation’s border crisis,” Biggs wrote in a letter to the White House, obtained by Fox News Digital. “No wonder neither you nor President Biden have ever visited the southern border.”

Jean-Pierre was asked Monday why immigrants are allowed to enter the US illegally without being vaccinated for COVID-19, but an unvaccinated foreign national traveling on a plane is not.

“Someone is coming on a plane that’s not vaccinated. You say that’s not fair. Someone goes into Texas or Arizona that’s not vaccinated and they’re allowed to stay? Why?” Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Ducey asked White House Press Briefing .

The White House claimed the people were not illegally ‘walking’ across the border, but the footage shows the opposite

“But that’s how it works,” Jean-Pierre said.

“That’s what’s happening,” Ducey said. “I know it’s not what you want. But it’s happening.”

“But it’s not – it’s not like someone walked in,” Jean-Pierre responded.

At the Summit of the Americas, Jean-Pierre outlined what the administration has done in terms of the border, including cooperation with countries in the Western Hemisphere and an anti-smuggling operation — a contrast to what she said was the focus of the previous administration. Building a wall . She also touted funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including Customs and Border Protection, which was included as part of the 2022 omnibus spending package that President Biden signed into law earlier this year. (Biggs called for more border wall construction and was one of several Republicans who voted against the omnibus spending bill, citing the overall package’s $1.5 trillion impact on the deficit.)

“It’s not easy. It’s not just people walking across the border,” Jean-Pierre said. “We have a plan.”

Her comments sharply contrasted with footage showing hundreds of migrants walking across the border and prompted pushback from Border Patrol agents who see hundreds of thousands of migrants walk or try to escape each month.

Biggs, in his letter, noted that Jean-Pierre’s comments “couldn’t be further from the truth” and that the COVID-19 vaccination status of illegal immigrants processed and released in the US is often unknown.

Border Patrol Agents Slam Karin Jean-Pierre’s ‘Ignorance’ Illegal Immigrants Are Not ‘Walking’ Across

“With the majority of these individuals immigrating from countries with low COVID-19 vaccination rates and traveling in large groups — which defy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines — it’s safe to assume that COVID-19 is prevalent. Among illegal aliens crossing our southern border, ” He wrote.

Biggs, co-chairman of the Congressional Border Security Caucus, then invited Jean-Pierre to visit the border in his home state of Arizona.

“If these facts aren’t convincing enough, I’d like to invite you to join me on a cross-border tour of the Arizona-Mexico border,” he said. “You see unvaccinated illegal aliens undeniably cross our nation’s southern border at unprecedented rates.”

Jean-Pierre clarified her comments on Wednesday, explaining the process by which immigrants are processed and often released into the US unless they are deported through Title 42 public health protections.

“Immigrants who try to enter the country illegally are detained by Border Patrol agents. That’s how it works,” she said. “That is the process we are taking. They will be deported by court order under Title 42, transferred to ICE custody or monitored through the alternatives to detention program as they await further processing.”