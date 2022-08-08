Axios agrees to sell Cox for $525 million in cash

Enlarge this image toggle signature Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Less than six years after launching its news site, Axios closed a deal with Cox Enterprises worth about $525 million, the two companies announced on Monday.

The deal promises to combine two completely different businesses. Axios, a startup based in Arlington, Virginia, is known for its concise and to the point stories. Cox is an Atlanta-headquartered family conglomerate that owns Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Atlanta Journal-Constitutionalong with large enterprises in broadband and other fields.

Executives say local news will be their focus

Executives from the two companies say they share a common goal: growing local journalism at a time when the Internet is ravaging news outlets across the US.

“We have found a kindred spirit in building a great, reliable and meaningful media company that will outlive the rest of us,” said Jim VandeHey, CEO and co-founder of Axios. sent by cox. “Our common ambition must be clear: to spread clinical, impartial, trusted journalism as quickly as possible in as many cities and on as many topics as possible.”

“Local surveillance journalism is so important to the health of any community and no one is more focused on developing it nationally than Axios,” Cox Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor said in a separate statement. sent by Axios.

The sale comes one year after there were rumors of another takeover

Axios – the name means “worthy” in Greek – was founded by VandeHey, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz after the trio left Politico. The website was the subject of takeover rumors in the spring of 2021, but its fan, German media giant Axel Springer, bought Politico instead.

Cox Enterprises has already invested in Axios, indicating that the company was a key investor in fundraising rounds that raised $55 million, according to its own account. The site noted on Monday that the Axios sill has a lot of that money on hand “because it’s always been profitable.”

Sale can be a boon for Axios employees: on the website previously announced that “EVERY employee is the owner” of the company.

Axios founders will remain on the board of directors

Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will share seats on Axios’ seven-member board of directors, with Cox taking four seats and VandeHei, Allen and Schwartz the remaining three, according to Axios.

“It’s great for Axios, for our shareholders and American journalism,” VandeHey said.

Axios also says the deal requires Cox to invest $25 million to support Axios’ media operations. The purchase does not include Axios HQ, a software development business that will spin off into a separate company working with corporate communications departments.