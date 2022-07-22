New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An ominous development in American politics is the apparent marriage of abortion advocacy to corporate interests, as the progressive movement and its pro-abortion base have grown increasingly radical and extreme.

During Dobbs’ time, there was competition over which company could be the most pro-abortionist. Several CEOs are practically tripping over each other to announce that they will pay the travel expenses of out-of-state abortion employees.

Pro-abortion advocates claim that allowing people to write into law protecting unborn children and their pregnant mothers — potentially saving millions of lives — is “highly unsustainable for business.”

There is growing pressure to include pro-abortion provisions in companies’ “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies. ESG analyzes companies and assigns scores based on social and political policies that have nothing to do with core business activities. Under this guise, America’s biggest fund managers, including BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, have quietly adopted extreme policies.

Abortion on Demand Until Birth, Roe v. The Supreme Court imposed in Wade has long been a gift to companies looking for a reason not to implement or prioritize family-friendly policies. So it’s no wonder that many companies that eagerly cover abortion-related costs mistreat their employees, especially women—discriminating against pregnant workers and exposing female employees to unsafe work conditions.

For example, Amazon announced in May that it would pay up to $4,000 a year to cover abortion-related travel. Yet that same month, New York State filed a complaint against Amazon for allegedly forcing pregnant workers to take unpaid leave instead of accommodating them. In 2019, it emerged that at least seven workers sued the company after they were denied accommodations and fired when they became pregnant. According to the report, their requests include “longer bathroom breaks and fewer hours on their feet.” In each case, the workers were fired after informing their managers that they were pregnant.

In Oklahoma, an Amazon employee suffered a miscarriage under harsh working conditions after repeated requests for lighter work duties were denied. Pregnant workers at an Amazon warehouse required medical attention in 2011 as a result of extreme temperatures in the workplace.

Bank of America has been outspoken in its defense of RAW as a “settled law” and is discussing enforcing abortion-related benefits. But he has been sued on several occasions for discriminating against pregnant employees, including by a branch manager asking for an abortion.

And mega-“woke” Microsoft made a big deal by announcing it would fund abortion travel expenses. However, the company has faced widespread allegations of discrimination against pregnant employees – with a manager claiming the company did not want to “waste” a promotion for an employee if she became pregnant.

A truly progressive company will implement policies to support working mothers and families — retaining their skills and talents, not treating them as cogs and an inconvenient liability to their children. Yet such instances of deep hypocrisy continue to emerge, illustrating that many vigilant corporate executives are pursuing their longings under the guise of “women’s rights”.

Pro-life Americans should be wary of the dangers to countless unborn children and mothers posed by ESG policies. An estimated $35.3 trillion — more than one-third of all assets in the capital markets — is invested in ESG investments. With its under-the-radar corrosive power and reprehensible standards, ESG offers an ideal tool for the abortion lobby to manipulate and exploit, instead of appealing to the hearts and minds they’re losing at the ballot box, now that elected Supreme Court justices won’t do their bidding.

They will not stop there. They would effectively force more companies to fund on-demand abortions, even brutal and dangerous late-term abortions, in blue states where abortion is legal up until the moment of birth. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink clearly embraces coercive tactics: “You have to force behavior, and at BlackRock we’re forcing behavior.”

Hope: In June, Walmart shareholders forcefully rejected a proposed audit of “risks and costs to the company from state policies that severely restrict reproductive rights” (abortion). The more people who know how these funds are being misused to hijack our political process and target babies and mothers, the more we can come together to stop it.

Derek Kreffels is the CEO of the State Financial Officers Foundation.