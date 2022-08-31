New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Avril Lavigne was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and admitted she couldn’t believe it was happening.

The Canadian singer-songwriter exclusively told Fox News Digital that she never expected to receive this honor when she began her music career at the age of 16. She remembers visiting Landmark Street for the first time when she was a teenager. I dropped out of high school with the goal of becoming a singer.

Lavigne brought along a photo of herself from that trip wearing the same hoodie she wore to the ceremony.

“Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today is an absolute dream come true, I can’t believe it. I visited LA, Hollywood for the first time when I was 16 and I was photographed here on that trip. I wore this hoodie, which was my favorite hoodie in high school,” she said. “I never thought in a million years I’d be a star, and I’m so blessed and grateful and happy to still be making music today.”

She is a friend and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly attended the ceremony and while talking to Fox News Digital he couldn’t help but praise his friend. He said that he still hopes to write songs that entertain fans like him.

He also admired Lavigne’s dedication to keeping it real with her fans, saying she never puts on a show and always remains her authentic self. “[She is] So far beyond image and truly a rock star,” he shared.

“Those songs have been in my life since before I had hair on my arms. She wrote those songs when she was 17, and now I’m 30 and trying to write them,” he said. . “It’s so fitting. You want to imagine getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he comes to the town of dreams and makes it happen.”

Lavigne also talked about how special it is to honor a country music icon Shania Twain At the recent ACM honors. She recalls how amazing it was to perform with Twain when she was just 14 years old and how that performance helped propel her career forward.

“I just am ACM Honors. I honored Shania Twain with the Poet Award and performed her song ‘No One Needs to Know,'” says Lavigne. “I sang with her on stage when I was 14. I won a contest by a local radio station to sing with her. However, it was very helpful and created a buzz around me.”

She said how wonderful it was for Twain to help such up-and-coming artists, calling her an inspiration.

“I think she does that for younger artists,” Lavigne says. “She’s amazing, she inspires me so much. She’s an amazing songwriter and she’s a Canadian, kicking butt.”