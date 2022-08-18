Avoni’s long journey to the Premier League has finally come to an end

“I“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” Taiwo Avoni announced after joining Nottingham Forest on a record-breaking deal. It has taken the Nigerian just seven years since signing with Liverpool to finally make his mark, but his ambition to succeed in England was even earlier.

Since his arrival in England until today, he has completed seven loans and two permanent moves. The Nigerian striker was Nottingham Forest’s first signing of the summer, with the club spending £17.5m on Avoni as a token of their intentions to mark their return to the top flight.

Liverpool bought then-teenager Avoni for £400,000 after he impressed at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup but he failed to secure a work permit, forcing him to enjoy a nomadic life by taking loan spells in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. before joining Union Berlin permanently. There were infrequent stops with Liverpool, participation in the pre-season, but this never led to competitive performances. Avoni is always enthusiastic about his time in the books at Anfield, despite never wearing a red shirt in anger, a sign of his positive attitude.

Last summer, along with Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool first team, he analyzed Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and in particular Roberto Firmino to get an education. During Liverpool’s pre-season camp in Austria last summer, he was taught that to reach the top a player must be dedicated and work hard every day.

Taiwo Avoni training with Sadio Mane in 2020. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool/Getty Images

Not all of Avoni’s loans were fruitful, he had to learn the hard way, breaking his spell with Gent after failing to score in 16 league games. He was usually limited to time off the bench in a team that didn’t suit the style, but this was recognized as another learning curve. His faith in God has always been very important to the striker, ensuring that he continues to believe in the process that will take him to where he is today.

There were a variety of reasons why Forest targeted the 25-year-old as the 9th number one pick; he has the speed, the stamina to press – the way Steve Cooper is going to play – and scored 15 goals in 31 league games for Union Berlin last season thanks to his smart movement in and around the zone. The striker works incredibly hard without the ball, and Forest is realistic enough to know that they will go through most of the season without the ball. He is one of 15 signed players who have already arrived at the City Ground since Forest beat Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final.

Forest had to fend off many opponents, including Premier League rivals, to sign Avoni. He was taken to Athens with his agent to talk to Cooper about the role he was meant to play in this new look for the Forest. The discussions were enough to convince Avoni that Nottingham would be the perfect place to finally make an impact in the Premier League.

Taiwo Avoni will face Lukasz Fabianski. Photograph: Craig Bro/Reuters

Avoniy is one of four players to join Forest from the Bundesliga this summer. The club saw great value in Germany, where they could recruit ideal candidates cheaper than in England, and Bundesliga clubs were in need of cash this summer. Moussa Niahate and Orel Mangala also impressed in Forest’s first win of the season against West Ham. The trio are between 24 and 26 years old, making them ready to improve and they could be the backbone of a team for years to come. Meanwhile, Omar Richards has joined Bayern Munich but currently has a broken leg.

Admittedly, Avoni may not have imagined that his first Premier League goal, the win against West Ham, would come from a bounce off his knee, but his celebration with shots to the chest showed that he was all equals. “I am very pleased with the goal because it took me a long way to get back to the Premier League,” he told the BBC. “That’s why I’m very, very proud of myself, and of course I’m grateful to God for that.” Born in Nigeria with a humble background, Avoni has always displayed an incredible work ethic wherever he plays, focusing on getting the chance to shine as a Premier League striker.

As a child, he had to make his own boots in order to play. Those days are long gone, but he never forgets where he came from and what ambitions he wants to achieve. He finally had the opportunity to consistently make his mark in the Premier League thanks to a five-year contract with the City Ground, thanks to years of hard work in Nigeria and Europe. Avoni can now make England his home for years to come and the Premier League his hunting ground.