Avoiding tap water in Jackson, Mississippi has been a way of life for decades.

On the same day, when 600 members of the National Guard deployed around Jackson, Mississippi to distribute water to tens of thousands of people, instead a continuous line of cars passed through a quiet residential area, as they had done for several months.

The Sykes Park Community Center received a large water filter six months ago for local residents to collect.

“We just don’t do it periodically. We do it every single day,” says Jason Page, a youth mentor with Strong Arms who manages traffic to and from the parking lot. “The water in Jackson has been tainted for some time now.”

A week after more than 160,000 residents were left without water, it is still unclear when the city’s OB Curtis primary water treatment plant will be operational again. But even when it does, people here are saying the bigger crisis won’t end. Jackson’s water has been unreliable and unsafe for decades. Many residents accuse the state government of ignoring the needs of an 82% black city. And these tensions, along with the shrinking of Jackson’s tax base, defy any long-term solution.



Rituals of boiling water and the luxury of a bath

Olufemi, a 45-year-old resident of Halima, remembers how her great-grandmother and grandmother boiled water. “So much so that we bought extra jugs and they always poured water,” she says. “It was a way of life.”

She is now an activist with the People’s Defense Institute and is helping distribute water in this emergency.

So did Daniel Holmes of the Mississippi Poor Man’s Campaign. Thirty years ago she moved here from Greenwood in the Mississippi Delta to go to college and was forbidden to drink water.

“I have never drunk tap water since I live in Jackson,” says Holmes. “Never.”

National The water crisis in Jackson followed years of failure to fix an aging system.

Aging city water pipes can leak, resulting in low pressure and pollution. Water supply and sewerage were also damaged. And in 2016, the state health department warned that found lead in water supply.

Even before this crisis, Holmes always boiled water. She takes a shower, but the water is usually brown and she refuses to take a bath.

“Now, before my mom passed away three years ago, it was good for me to just come home and take a bath at Greenwood,” she says. “It was a luxury for me.”



City and state divided by race and politics

When you ask just about anyone here why the water has been so bad for so long, the answer inevitably turns to politics and race. Desegregation in schools led to the flight of whites in the 1970s. This has turned Jackson into a predominantly black city and largely poor. The mayor is black and a Democrat. The governor and most of the state legislators are white and Republican.

Politics Jackson, Mississippi lives in a world of high poverty and high expectations.

Daniel Holmes says the water is a danger to residents because “those in power … neglected what they were capable of, which was investing in infrastructure here in the city of Jackson.”

Chokwe Mayor Antar Lumumba says repairs to the water system will cost more than a billion dollars. Jackson’s reduced tax base couldn’t possibly pay for it. But when a city asks the government for money, it usually gets far less than what it asked for, if at all.

The governor blames the mismanagement of the city for the water problems. This year he signed largest state tax cut in history.

For activist Olufemi, it’s all part of the country’s difficult racial history and how, she says, those in power have always treated the economically disadvantaged, especially people of color.

“I don’t think they care until it happens to them,” she says. “Until it affects their homes, their kids, their money, they don’t care.”



Keeping infrastructure running can be a unifying force

Carlos Martin of the Brookings Institution says that the impact of racial and party politics on infrastructure real, and the people of Jackson are not alone. But ideally, infrastructure work should bring people together.

“In many ways, it’s a miracle that there aren’t many Jacksons, Mississippi, and Flints, Michigan in our country,” he says. “And that’s by the grace of God and the infrastructure that ties together the infrastructures of most communities.”

Nationwide, he says, infrastructure brings black and white, rich and poor together, creating a shared interest in making sure systems work properly.

But “when we don’t see the same communities being served by the same physical infrastructure systems, we see more of these cases,” like Jackson, he says.

Martin says Jackson and other low-income minority cities lack the political clout to get the resources they need for long-term planning and investment. And it is not clear that the current crisis will lead to this.

“Money is everything at the last minute,” he says. “Typically, we have a history of actions like what we’re seeing right now in Jackson, declaring a state of emergency after the damage has already been done.”



Tension over allegations amid calls for long-term fix

At a recent press conference, when asked why Jackson had unreliable water for decades, Gov. Tate Reeves took a defensive stance.

“I know you in the press want to play the accusation game and you really want to focus on playing different people against each other and that is definitely your priority, that’s fine,” he said. “What we’re focusing on is the immediate health and well-being of the people of Jackson.”

It was the first press conference all week where the governor and mayor actually appeared together. Both Reeves and Mayor Lumumba have repeatedly stressed their “operational unity”.

“When I asked for this help, when the state comes to me and says that we are coming to help you, it is not profitable for us to try to strike each other, to fight at this moment,” Lumumba. said. “We should take this opportunity to understand how we create a better system for our residents.”



But it wasn’t long before another an eye-for-an-eye fight between them, raising questions about whether they can work effectively together even in a crisis that has attracted nationwide attention.

Jackson will receive money from a recent federal infrastructure law — which, as researcher Martin points out, the majority of the state’s congressional delegation voted against. The state must decide how to distribute these funds among the municipalities.

Meanwhile, state legislators met alone talk about new ideas for some long-term fix. Some call for overcoming the crisis in special session legislature, which is not to meet until January.

In the meantime, thousands of people here will stand in line for the water they need for cooking, washing dishes and drinking.