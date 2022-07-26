New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Texas medical examiner has performed a preliminary autopsy on missing Texas mother Christina Lee Powell, whose body was found in the passenger seat of her car earlier this week, Fox News Digital has learned.

Powell’s lifeless body was found Saturday in her parked 2020 Nissan Rogue, nearly three weeks after her mother reported her missing from their San Antonio home. A spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that crews performed an autopsy on Monday.

But the cause and manner of the 39-year-old woman’s death were not immediately available, as the results are “pending further tests and studies,” a spokeswoman for the office said when reached by phone Tuesday. The spokeswoman could not say what specific additional testing is required.

Powell was the mother of two sons, ages 3 and 12. Loved ones called her “Chrissy”.

The body of missing Texas mother Christina Lee Powell was found in the passenger seat of a car in a mall parking lot

On Monday, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) announced that Powell was pronounced dead Saturday after a security guard at the Huebner Oaks Center mall complex noticed her 2020 Nissan SUV had been parked in the lot for about a week.

The mall complex is about four miles from her Red Hill Place home – a 10-minute drive.

The guard told police he checked the SUV while driving through the lot and noticed a “bad odor coming from the vehicle.”

“He looked inside the vehicle and saw a body in the front passenger side seat and called 911,” police said. The SUV’s windows were closed, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to Powell’s body, and her purse, which contained identification information, was also inside. It was not immediately clear if any drugs or writings were found at the scene.

Temperatures in San Antonio reached the 90s, if not higher, around the time Powell’s vehicle is believed to have been parked in the lot.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, confirmed the news on Facebook on Monday morning, writing: “My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, dead. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Powell disappeared without a trace on the morning of July 5, after she was seen walking out the front door of the San Antonio home she shared with her mother and her oldest son. On the morning of her disappearance, she told her mother that she was going to be late for work.

She was then captured on doorbell camera footage leaving the house around 10:35am but was never seen again. Powell left behind her cell phone — which was left on the bathroom counter — along with medication and possibly her Apple Watch when she left.

She drove in her Nissan SUV, but not the seven miles, or 15 minutes, to her office.

Claudia Mobley reported her daughter missing the next day.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please get in touch Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 above.