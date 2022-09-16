type here...
CANADA Auto shop worker reveals how he narrowly avoided shooting...
CANADA

Auto shop worker reveals how he narrowly avoided shooting in Toronto area

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Muhammad Shiraz Afzal was one of three people shot to death at an MK auto repair shop in Milton, Ontario. on Monday. The store owner has been killed, and another man remains on life support and is unlikely to survive. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

When bullets pierced an auto repair shop in Milton, Ontario, on Monday, Muhammad Shiraz Afzal was certain he would not survive.

With the crackle of gunshots echoing around him in the MK auto repair shop, all he could do was put his head down on the table.

“I was just waiting to die,” he told CBC News in an interview at the store, which is about 30 miles west of Toronto.

Afzal was one of three people shot dead in an auto shop around 2:50 pm that day. Business owner Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was killed, and a 28-year-old foreign student who also worked there remains on life support and is not expected to survive.

It’s on top of the Toronto Police Station. Andrew Hong, 48, who was fatally shot about half an hour ago in Mississauga and also a car theft victim, is in stable condition in hospital but suffered “life-changing” injuries, according to police.

Investigators have identified Sean Petrie, 40, as a suspect in all of the murders. Petrie himself was later killed during a confrontation with police at a cemetery in Hamilton.

WATCH | Afzal describes the attack:

Shooting victim describes heartbreaking encounter

5 hours ago

Duration 2:38

Muhammad Shiraz Afzal was one of three people shot to death in Milton, Ontario. car dealership on Monday.

Afzal said he was talking to a customer at the store’s front desk when he heard a noise from behind. At first he thought they were normal sounds you might hear in an auto repair shop, like hammering or welding.

But as the noise got closer, he realized that someone was firing a pistol.

The victim was shot in the leg

“This guy walked right up to me,” he said, pointing to a place in the store, “yelled at me and started shooting.”

“The first fire was the one that went through my leg,” he said, pointing to the bullet hole in the table.

  • International student injured in deadly GTA shooting not expected to survive: police
  • Father of two killed in Toronto area shooting remembered as ‘pearl of a man’

The man then fired another shot that nearly hit him in the head but missed, leaving a bullet hole on the other side of the table.

“Then he shot me in the head again and hit that guy,” he said, referring to the 28-year-old foreign student.

Bullet holes were visible in surfaces throughout the store. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

There was no way out—until he heard the click-click-click of the shooter’s empty magazine.

“Then I got up and ran outside,” Afzal said. As soon as he left, he asked another man from the store about his boss, but was told that it was unlikely that Ashraf would survive.

“He was a great person, a great boss, a great brother,” Afzal said. “Very caring, very kind.”

The police try to piece together a motive

On Thursday, officials provided more details about the series of shootings that went on for hours on Monday afternoon and appealed to the public for information about the shooter.

Petri had a lengthy criminal history, police said, including convictions for assault, armed robbery and other violent crimes. In 2007, he was listed on the national register as a high reoffender in connection with an incident two years earlier.

Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was killed in his auto shop in Milton. Two employees were also shot, including Afzal and a 28-year-old foreign student who is not expected to survive his injuries. (Presented by Junaid Butt)

According to police, he became estranged from his family and worked briefly at a car repair shop owned by Ashraf.

Petrie allegedly used the gun in the shooting, now in the possession of the Ontario police watchdog, the Division of Special Investigations, as part of an investigation into his fatal confrontation with police in Hamilton.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out a clear motive for the shooting.

Previous articleThe NWS says a “historically strong” storm is bringing seas up to 54 feet high to Alaska.
Next articleTwo killed in small plane crash in Idaho

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Edmonton police say the woman who was pushed to the ground by a police officer was armed with a knife

Video shows an Edmonton police officer pushing a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. suspended operations...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Fort McLeod advisor and two other ‘key players’ accused of blockade of Coutts border

Fort Macleod County. Marco Van Huychenbos, 32,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canadian joins crowd of royal ‘diehards’ at London campsite ahead of Queen’s funeral

Bernadette Christie of Grande Prairie, Alta, sleeps along...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News