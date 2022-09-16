Auto shop worker reveals how he narrowly avoided shooting in Toronto area

When bullets pierced an auto repair shop in Milton, Ontario, on Monday, Muhammad Shiraz Afzal was certain he would not survive.

With the crackle of gunshots echoing around him in the MK auto repair shop, all he could do was put his head down on the table.

“I was just waiting to die,” he told CBC News in an interview at the store, which is about 30 miles west of Toronto.

Afzal was one of three people shot dead in an auto shop around 2:50 pm that day. Business owner Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was killed, and a 28-year-old foreign student who also worked there remains on life support and is not expected to survive.

It’s on top of the Toronto Police Station. Andrew Hong, 48, who was fatally shot about half an hour ago in Mississauga and also a car theft victim, is in stable condition in hospital but suffered “life-changing” injuries, according to police.

Investigators have identified Sean Petrie, 40, as a suspect in all of the murders. Petrie himself was later killed during a confrontation with police at a cemetery in Hamilton.

Shooting victim describes heartbreaking encounter Duration 2:38 Muhammad Shiraz Afzal was one of three people shot to death in Milton, Ontario. car dealership on Monday.

Afzal said he was talking to a customer at the store’s front desk when he heard a noise from behind. At first he thought they were normal sounds you might hear in an auto repair shop, like hammering or welding.

But as the noise got closer, he realized that someone was firing a pistol.

The victim was shot in the leg

“This guy walked right up to me,” he said, pointing to a place in the store, “yelled at me and started shooting.”

“The first fire was the one that went through my leg,” he said, pointing to the bullet hole in the table.

The man then fired another shot that nearly hit him in the head but missed, leaving a bullet hole on the other side of the table.

“Then he shot me in the head again and hit that guy,” he said, referring to the 28-year-old foreign student.

Bullet holes were visible in surfaces throughout the store. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

There was no way out—until he heard the click-click-click of the shooter’s empty magazine.

“Then I got up and ran outside,” Afzal said. As soon as he left, he asked another man from the store about his boss, but was told that it was unlikely that Ashraf would survive.

“He was a great person, a great boss, a great brother,” Afzal said. “Very caring, very kind.”

The police try to piece together a motive

On Thursday, officials provided more details about the series of shootings that went on for hours on Monday afternoon and appealed to the public for information about the shooter.

Petri had a lengthy criminal history, police said, including convictions for assault, armed robbery and other violent crimes. In 2007, he was listed on the national register as a high reoffender in connection with an incident two years earlier.

Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was killed in his auto shop in Milton. Two employees were also shot, including Afzal and a 28-year-old foreign student who is not expected to survive his injuries. (Presented by Junaid Butt)

According to police, he became estranged from his family and worked briefly at a car repair shop owned by Ashraf.

Petrie allegedly used the gun in the shooting, now in the possession of the Ontario police watchdog, the Division of Special Investigations, as part of an investigation into his fatal confrontation with police in Hamilton.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out a clear motive for the shooting.