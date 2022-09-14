Author Jeff Perlman advises fans not to read Brett Favre biography after text messages released

Jeff Perlman, who published a comprehensive biography of Green Bay Packers icon Brett Favre, had some harsh words for Favre on social media Tuesday, telling fans not to read the book in its entirety.

Perlman, author of nine sports-themed New York Times bestsellers, writes: “Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre” in 2016, and his comments came shortly after the release of text messages between Favre and disgraced Mississippi nonprofit executive Nancy New.

She pleaded guilty to 13 felony charges related to a scam in which she misappropriated $77 million in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds elsewhere in Mississippi.

The 2017 exchange seemed to signal that the funds were being properly directed to Favre, who wanted to fund a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss, where his daughter plays volleyball. Favre expressed relief that then-Governor Phil Bryant was on board with the deal.

According to CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez:

Favre has already been questioned by the FBI and repaid $1.1 million he was given for motivational speeches he did not give. The money he received was part of nearly $77 million in funds from federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Allegedly $5 million went to the volleyball stadium project. Favre still owes $228,000 in interest and could be taken to court by the state of Mississippi if he doesn’t pay in full.

Perlman called Favre’s actions “appalling” and included a graphic of Favre burning a jersey in the trash with his string of tweets telling people not to read his biography.

“On the day of the extended Favre Revelations, I want to share something: I wrote a biography of a man who shines a lot,” Perlman wrote on Twitter. “Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, being a practical joker, etc. Yes, there’s his grossness, his addictions, his treatment of women. But it’s very positive. And, looking back, if I’m brutally honest – I’d advise people not to read it. He’s bad.” He doesn’t deserve the icon treatment. He doesn’t deserve the accolades. Image rehab. Warm stories of grid fame. His treatment of @jennifersterger … inexcusable.

“Now—taking the money earmarked for helping the poor people of his state and building it (checking notes) A [expletive] The volleyball arena (!?!?!?) is so strange, so terrifying. I don’t know how such a person looks in the mirror. I don’t. So, heartily, don’t buy the book, don’t take it out of the library. give up There are many good people who deserve your reading time. your time I like Brett Favre to turn crumbs into the abyss, ashamed of greed and selfishness.”

Perlman’s other books include “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” which served as the central text on which the 2022 HBO series “Winning Time” is based.

