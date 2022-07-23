“He took this Central German theater in Essen and turned it into one of the best ensemble houses in Europe in 17 years, and he turned the Essen Philharmonic into a first-class orchestra,” said Australian opera director Barry Kosky. who collaborated with Mr. Soltesch on four productions at the Aalto Theater in the early 2000s, said Saturday after learning of Mr. Soltesz’s death. Mr. Koski was speaking from Salzburg, Austria, where he was rehearsing a new production of Janáček’s Kata Kabanov, which he is staging next month at the Salzburg Festival.

During his career, Mr. Soltesch has also directed performances throughout Asia, and in 1992 he made his US debut at the National Opera, performing Verdi’s Otello at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Mr. Soltesz is survived by his wife Mikaela Selinger, a mezzo-soprano.

“He was a very subtle, sophisticated musician, and the music, you know, came first. He came in second,” said Mr Dorney, the Belgian impresario, who said he had known Mr Soltes since the 1990s when he directed the Festival of Flanders, said Saturday.

“He was the perfect art diner,” Mr. Dorney added, using the German word for “servant.”

On Friday evening, Mr. Soltes conducted Mr. Koski’s new 2010 production of Strauss’s rarely performed The Silent Woman as part of the Bavarian State Opera Summer Festival. Mr. Soltes has previously directed other revival productions. And it was one of several throughout Germany that he and Mr. Koski worked on together.

“He was a terrific musician,” said Mr. Koski, praising Mr. Saltesh Strauss’s interpretation, adding, “He understood the idea of ​​an orchestral accompaniment and he understood the idea of ​​an act architecture—or three-acting opera. He understood this and felt at home in the pits. This was his home.”

“In the amateur world,” said Mr. Kosky, “he was the real deal.”