type here...
TOP STORIES Austrian conductor dies after collapsing on stage in Munich
TOP STORIES

Austrian conductor dies after collapsing on stage in Munich

By printveela editor

-

13
0
- Advertisment -


“He took this Central German theater in Essen and turned it into one of the best ensemble houses in Europe in 17 years, and he turned the Essen Philharmonic into a first-class orchestra,” said Australian opera director Barry Kosky. who collaborated with Mr. Soltesch on four productions at the Aalto Theater in the early 2000s, said Saturday after learning of Mr. Soltesz’s death. Mr. Koski was speaking from Salzburg, Austria, where he was rehearsing a new production of Janáček’s Kata Kabanov, which he is staging next month at the Salzburg Festival.

During his career, Mr. Soltesch has also directed performances throughout Asia, and in 1992 he made his US debut at the National Opera, performing Verdi’s Otello at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Mr. Soltesz is survived by his wife Mikaela Selinger, a mezzo-soprano.

“He was a very subtle, sophisticated musician, and the music, you know, came first. He came in second,” said Mr Dorney, the Belgian impresario, who said he had known Mr Soltes since the 1990s when he directed the Festival of Flanders, said Saturday.

“He was the perfect art diner,” Mr. Dorney added, using the German word for “servant.”

On Friday evening, Mr. Soltes conducted Mr. Koski’s new 2010 production of Strauss’s rarely performed The Silent Woman as part of the Bavarian State Opera Summer Festival. Mr. Soltes has previously directed other revival productions. And it was one of several throughout Germany that he and Mr. Koski worked on together.

“He was a terrific musician,” said Mr. Koski, praising Mr. Saltesh Strauss’s interpretation, adding, “He understood the idea of ​​an orchestral accompaniment and he understood the idea of ​​an act architecture—or three-acting opera. He understood this and felt at home in the pits. This was his home.”

“In the amateur world,” said Mr. Kosky, “he was the real deal.”

Previous articleRolling Loud fans threw water bottles at Kid Cudi during a music festival performance
Next articleSt. John’s Pride Parade canceled due to heat warning

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The left doesn’t think the First Amendment applies to the right: Rep. Jim Jordan

off Video The Left has a different take on violence: Jim Jordan...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News