Australia’s tough flu season could spell trouble for the US this winter, especially with Covid-19

But when forecasters try to get a bead on what influenza might be in any given winter for North America, they look to countries like Australia and New Zealand, where the season typically runs from April to October — the southern hemisphere’s winter months. .

This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years. Cases are about three times higher than the average for that period, and according to official government surveillance reports, they usually come out two months earlier.

Rates of influenza-like illness in New Zealand are also higher than in the past two years.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told Bloomberg News that America should pay attention.

“The flu season was pretty bad in the southern hemisphere and it came early,” Fauci said. “Influenza — as we’ve all experienced over the years — can be a serious illness, especially when you have a bad season.”

He said that means the US could see a flu comeback Covid-19 is still circulating at a high level.

Recent government modeling predicts that Covid-19 will peak again in early December.

If that happens, it will be the first winter in which the U.S. has had to contend with those two respiratory viruses circulating together at high levels, something infectious disease experts have warned against since the beginning of the pandemic.

Children with low immunity and without masks

In the early 2020s when Americans began to quarantine, social distance and wear masks to reduce covid, the flu all but disappeared.

As people return to their normal routines, the flu has receded, but cases have not reached pre-pandemic levels, meaning most of us haven’t had the flu in years, Dr. Jennifer Nayak said. A pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

“Because of these few mild flu seasons, I think the immune system in the population is lower than it is going into an average flu season,” Nayak said.

On top of that, mostly Children no longer wear masks in schools.

“We know that children are an important source of influenza infection. They can get it at school or day care, and they deliver it to homes,” says Nayak. Many adults also don’t wear masks or avoid going to crowded places, “so there’s a chance that influenza will spread more this year”.

This underscores the need to vaccinate all Americans. But typically, about half do not. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 45% of Americans received flu shots last season. Flu vaccination rates have declined in many cases Groups with pregnant women and children.

The US government will launch a campaign this fall to encourage people to get their flu shots and updated Covid-19 boosters at the same time.

The heroes wonder how those public health messages — urging people to get more vaccines to prevent more infections — might sound to pandemic-weary Americans.

“I think we still have to see how this plays out with what our influenza vaccination rates are going to do,” she said.

The burden of flu on society

It’s all still fiction. We won’t know for another eight weeks or so what winter might hold.

“I think we’ll have to watch — if we have something similar to Australia — what happens in November,” said Jeffrey Shaman, a modeling expert at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. “Do we start to see the flu a little bit earlier? And it can take off. And of course, on top of that, we have to worry about how it combines with the transmission of Covid.”

The two co-circulating respiratory viruses could spell trouble for hospitals, which are still stressed and struggling.

It can also mean that people get viral illnesses that can put them at risk of ongoing health problems, serious illness and death.

“The flu wasn’t an afterthought,” Shaman said. “Seasonal flu has imposed a huge burden on society and continues to do so, which we want to address.”