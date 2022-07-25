New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 hit a record 5,450 on Monday, official data showed, as the spread of the highly contagious new Omicron subvariant continues to wreak havoc on the health care system across the country.

The number has risen since late June because the BA.4 and BA.5 strains can evade vaccination or immune protection from prior infection, with some experts saying the latter is as contagious as measles.

The number of people in hospitals is the highest since the emergence of the coronavirus, up from 5,390 in January during the first wave of Omicron infections. The daily death toll also rose, reaching 100 for the first time on Saturday.

More than 1,000 retirement homes have been affected, with the government saying the elderly are the most affected.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said defense staff support at such facilities would be extended until the end of September as many aged care centers struggle with staff shortages.

“It was an extreme act and it’s fair to describe it as such,” he told ABC television. “Given the number of outbreaks we have now, it’s the right thing to do.”

Many frontline workers in hospitals are also sick or isolated, exacerbating the healthcare crisis.

Amid the harsh winter outbreak of COVID-19 and the flu virus, officials recommended the use of masks indoors and emergency booster doses of the vaccine, but told businesses to allow work from home.

Australia, one of the countries most vaccinated against COVID-19, has given two doses to 95% of over-16s, but only 71% have had booster shots.

However, its tally of 9.13 million infections and 11,181 deaths is lower than many developed economies.