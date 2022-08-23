New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rescuers’ efforts to free a whale off Australia’s Gold Coast on Monday were captured on dramatic aerial video.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Company, several people called SeaWorld to alert them of the whale in Currumbin.

The station spoke to SeaWorld’s head of marine sciences, Wayne Phillips, who told the ABC the whale appeared sick, “full of lice” and had an abscess on its back.

Rescuers were called at 6:30 a.m. local time, Phillips said.

“We ended up reaching out and found a little entangled whale. It wasn’t a great entanglement,” he said.

This is not the first time a whale has been entangled in shark control nets this year.

In July, two humpback whales were rescued from shark nets off the coast of Queensland.

Whale entanglement in fishing gear is a problem in the world’s oceans.