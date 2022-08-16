Australian Prime Minister’s Secret Powers Revealed

Sydney, Australia. Most Australians are proud of their Westminster model of parliamentary democracy, in which ministers are empowered to decide how broad sections of government will act. Preferring joint politics, they hate the centralized pomp and power of the American president, which is why this week’s revelations about a Trump-friendly former prime minister of the country caused a flurry of criticism.
It turns out that the short-tempered leader whom Australia decided to remove from office in May, Scott Morrison, has risen to new heights. Since the arrival of Covid in March 2020, he has been more than just prime minister. He was sworn in as Second Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, Minister of Resources and Minister of the Interior, and appointed himself co-treasurer. And he kept his new roles a secret from the public and most of his colleagues in parliament.
“I can’t imagine the mindset that created this,” said Anthony Albanese, the current prime minister, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday to reveal new details about the five jobs Morrison believes he is capable of filling in addition to his own.
“It undermined our democracy,” Mr. Albanese added.
The confusing arrangement appears to have started with Mr Morrison realizing in 2020 that his government’s declaration of a “human biosecurity emergency” would give the health secretary emergency powers to direct any citizen in the country to take any action to control the spread Covid-19. Public health laws essentially put the minister of health above the prime minister.
Yes, according to the new book excerpts in The Australian, Mr Morrison and Attorney General Christian Porter came up with an administrative workaround. Finding that there was no constitutional bar on two ministers in charge of the same portfolio, Mr Morrison promptly appointed himself health secretary and then treasury secretary to ensure he could also have a say on emergency spending.
On Tuesday, amid growing calls for him to give up his parliamentary seat, Mr Morrison said his power play was “the right decision” for “very unconventional times.”
It is less clear why, in the 14 months following the arrival of Covid, he added more responsibilities. But one anecdote gives a clue: before the May election, he used his new ministerial powers to overturn Resources Minister Keith Pitt’s decision on a controversial gas project, killing him over fears that it could hurt his party’s election chances.
“This was the only matter in which I was directly involved in this or any other department,” Mr. Morrison said in a statement on Tuesday, apologizing “for any insult to my colleagues.”
Perhaps Australians were most offended by what Mr Albanese called “government by deceit.” Traditionally, prime ministers who want to seize control of the portfolio fire a minister and hire another to follow the party line. In the case of the resource role – as with other self-appointments – Mr. Morrison did not tell the public that he had simply given himself additional leverage over decision-making.
The Governor General, the representative of Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s official head of state, also said nothing during the entire period after confirming Mr Morrison’s appointments.
Several ministers who shared power with Mr Morrison were never told, including then finance minister Matthias Kormann, who is now secretary general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, known as the OECD.
Another senior MP, Karen Andrews, who served as home secretary, said she was “not aware” of the move until this week.
On Tuesday, she called for the resignation of Mr. Morrison. “There can be no excuse why this was not made public,” she said.
Many Australians were equally appalled, seeing Mr. Morrison’s actions as clearly Trumpian.
Some analysts argued that the revelations confirmed voters’ suspicions about their recently ousted leader.
“At some point, maybe a few moments between 2019 and 2022, voters turned their backs on Morrison,” said Jill Sheppard, a political scientist at the Australian National University. “While this decision by Morrison to massively undermine the parliamentary convention and perhaps even the constitution has been hushed up, to me it shows how good the Australian voters are on the hook.”
As evidence, she cited post-election voter polls showing that more than any policy or issue, contempt for Mr. Morrison, who was often called dishonest by voters, cost his coalition an electoral victory.
And the current prime minister, Mr. Albanese, seems to be keen to follow through on that idea. On Tuesday, three months after taking office, he called the actions of the previous government “an unprecedented destruction of our democracy.”
Jason Bosland, a professor at the Melbourne Law School, said the problem is not just with Mr Morrison, but with the way the Australian government operates. The Westminster system may require shared responsibility, but it does not prioritize the sharing of information for public scrutiny.
“We lack legal mechanisms for accountability and transparency, enshrined in law,” Professor Bosland said. “And we have a growing culture of secrecy in government.”
On Tuesday, reporters repeatedly asked Mr. Albanese what he planned to do about the systemic problems that Mr. Morrison’s actions seemed to expose. Transparency problems have been exacerbated over the years by prosecutions of whistleblowers, raids on journalists’ homes, court closure orders, and persistent denials of public documents.
The Prime Minister said little about this. “We will get proper advice and then we will have proper discussions,” he said, without committing himself to legislation. “We will have the right government.”