Australian Prime Minister’s Secret Powers Revealed

Sydney, Australia. Most Australians are proud of their Westminster model of parliamentary democracy, in which ministers are empowered to decide how broad sections of government will act. Preferring joint politics, they hate the centralized pomp and power of the American president, which is why this week’s revelations about a Trump-friendly former prime minister of the country caused a flurry of criticism.

It turns out that the short-tempered leader whom Australia decided to remove from office in May, Scott Morrison, has risen to new heights. Since the arrival of Covid in March 2020, he has been more than just prime minister. He was sworn in as Second Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, Minister of Resources and Minister of the Interior, and appointed himself co-treasurer. And he kept his new roles a secret from the public and most of his colleagues in parliament.

“I can’t imagine the mindset that created this,” said Anthony Albanese, the current prime minister, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday to reveal new details about the five jobs Morrison believes he is capable of filling in addition to his own.