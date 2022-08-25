New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Australian nightclub is implementing a policy that prohibits people from staring at each other without the prior consent of the person staring.

Club 77, a nightclub in Sydney’s Darlinghurst neighbourhood, posted on its website that staring at someone without their consent is considered “harassment” and that patrons who engage in the behavior can face legal action, The New York Post reported.

“We operate a zero-tolerance policy on harassment of any kind,” says the club’s website. “Club 77 is not a place to come if your sole purpose is to ‘pick up’. If you come in and approach too many people or show undue attention to anyone, you will attract the attention of our security. This type of behavior is advised to stop.”

The warning continues, “As a nightclub, we encourage you to interact with strangers, but any engagement must begin with verbal consent. For example, the same applies if you’re staring at someone from a distance. If you’re giving someone unwanted attention, that’s considered harassment.”

The website states that a designated “safety officer” wearing a pink shirt will be responsible for handling complaints and concerns about the new policy, and “offending individuals” will be removed from the club.

Club 77 did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Club Posted on Instagram The new approach was announced earlier this month and has received mixed reviews.

“It’s a joke, right?” A user responded. Another user wrote, “Everyone should walk around staring at the floor or ceiling or some ‘look’ NAZI will throw you out.”

“It’s very, very good!” Posted by a third user. “I hope it’s really and massively implemented. It’s always great to feel safe in a venue.”