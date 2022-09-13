New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A wild kangaroo has killed a man in southwestern Australia in the first fatal attack since 1936.

Officials said Tuesday that a relative found the 77-year-old man — believed to be keeping the animal as a pet — “with serious injuries” at his Redmond property on Sunday.

The man died on the spot. He is believed to have been attacked earlier that day.

Police shot and killed the kangaroo for preventing paramedics from getting to the man.

“The kangaroo poses an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the police statement said.

ABC News reported Tuesday that he was identified as local alpaca breeder Peter Eades, who raised the three-year-old kangaroo, Joey.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

85 years ago, 38-year-old William Cruikshank died in Hillston Hospital a few months after being attacked by a kangaroo, suffering extensive head injuries and a broken jaw.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported at the time that the man tried to save his two dogs from the marsupial.

While there are legal restrictions on keeping Australian native animals as pets, police said they had no information to make public whether the victim had permission.

Western gray kangaroos, common in the region, can weigh up to 119 pounds and stand 4 feet, 3 inches long.

Males are aggressive, fighting individuals with the same methods they use to fight each other.

