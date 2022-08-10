type here...
Entertainment Australian landmarks glow pink in honor of Olivia Newton-John
Entertainment

Australian landmarks glow pink in honor of Olivia Newton-John

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)The Sydney Opera House will turn pink in honor on Wednesday Olivia Newton-JohnThe singer and “Grease” star who died Monday in the United States.

Including other Australian landmarks Optus Stadium Melbourne’s Perth and Flinders Street railway station glowed pink on Tuesday night in memory of the artist who was born in the United Kingdom but became one of Australia’s best-loved celebrities.

Flinders Street railway station in pink.

Victorian State Premier Dan Andrews said The gesture was made “to remember Olivia Newton John and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”
    A statue of Newton-John was also erected on the side of Fed Square, an arts and culture center in Melbourne’s city centre.
      An image of Olivia Newton-John appears on Fed Square, Melbourne.

      Image of Olivia Newton-John overlooking Fed Square, Melbourne.

      Newton-John survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s, the other in 2017. In September 2018, she revealed that she was once again battling cancer, this time at the base of her spine.
      Read on
      Despite her struggles, Newton-John maintained a positive outlook.
      “I believe that when you go through a difficult situation, even one as dramatic as cancer, something positive comes out of it,” she said wrote On the website of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, which opened in Melbourne in 2012.
        Melbourne Town Hall turned pink on August 9.

        Melbourne Town Hall turned pink on August 9.

        “With more and more people being diagnosed with cancer every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for a cure and I am committed to doing what I can to help.”
        After her death, the organization said in a statement that Newton-John’s “generous support and gift gave hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients.”
        'Grease' co-stars, friends and fans pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

        ‘Grease’ co-stars, friends and fans pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John
        Hours after her death, Andrews said the state would speak with Newton-John’s family about the possibility of a state funeral. Newton-John’s niece Totti Goldsmith later told CNN affiliate Nine Network that she planned to endorse him.
        “I think Australia needs it,” Goldsmith said through tears. “She loves it. And I think our country needs it, so we’re going to embrace it.”
          Funeral details are yet to be announced or confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.
          If the state funeral goes ahead, it will be the second offering for the Australian singer this month. Organized by the Victorian Government Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, who died on August 5 at the age of 79, was given a state funeral.



          Previous articleMissing Kelly Rodney: Dive team joins search for missing California girl who disappears from campground party
          Next articleSentence to US lawyer detained in UAE overturned

          Latest news

          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Sentence to US lawyer detained in UAE overturned

          CAIRO. The American lawyer, who has been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, is expected...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Australian landmarks glow pink in honor of Olivia Newton-John

          (CNN)The Sydney Opera House will turn pink in honor on Wednesday Olivia Newton-JohnThe singer...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Missing Kelly Rodney: Dive team joins search for missing California girl who disappears from campground party

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 10 Here are...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Rep. Bishop says FBI Trump raid shows dangerous ‘security state’ and Americans feel government is ‘out of control’

          closer Video Arroyo blames Trump attack on FBI...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Whitney Houston’s brother pays tribute to late singer with performance for her 59th birthday

          closer Video Hollywood Nation: Whitney Houston's hologram debuts in England for...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Keith Hernandez fires back at Mets rival: ‘I hate doing Phillies games’

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News