Australian landmarks glow pink in honor of Olivia Newton-John

(CNN)The Sydney Opera House will turn pink in honor on Wednesday Olivia Newton-JohnThe singer and “Grease” star who died Monday in the United States.
Including other Australian landmarks Optus Stadium Melbourne’s Perth and Flinders Street railway station glowed pink on Tuesday night in memory of the artist who was born in the United Kingdom but became one of Australia’s best-loved celebrities.
Victorian State Premier Dan Andrews said The gesture was made “to remember Olivia Newton John and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”
A statue of Newton-John was also erected on the side of Fed Square, an arts and culture center in Melbourne’s city centre.
Newton-John survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s, the other in 2017. In September 2018, she revealed that she was once again battling cancer, this time at the base of her spine.
Despite her struggles, Newton-John maintained a positive outlook.
“I believe that when you go through a difficult situation, even one as dramatic as cancer, something positive comes out of it,” she said wrote On the website of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, which opened in Melbourne in 2012.
“With more and more people being diagnosed with cancer every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for a cure and I am committed to doing what I can to help.”
After her death, the organization said in a statement that Newton-John’s “generous support and gift gave hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients.”
Hours after her death, Andrews said the state would speak with Newton-John’s family about the possibility of a state funeral. Newton-John’s niece Totti Goldsmith later told CNN affiliate Nine Network that she planned to endorse him.
“I think Australia needs it,” Goldsmith said through tears. “She loves it. And I think our country needs it, so we’re going to embrace it.”
Funeral details are yet to be announced or confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.
If the state funeral goes ahead, it will be the second offering for the Australian singer this month. Organized by the Victorian Government Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, who died on August 5 at the age of 79, was given a state funeral.