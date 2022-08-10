Australian landmarks glow pink in honor of Olivia Newton-John

(CNN) The Sydney Opera House will turn pink in honor on Wednesday Olivia Newton-JohnThe singer and “Grease” star who died Monday in the United States.

Including other Australian landmarks Optus Stadium Melbourne’s Perth and Flinders Street railway station glowed pink on Tuesday night in memory of the artist who was born in the United Kingdom but became one of Australia’s best-loved celebrities.

Flinders Street railway station in pink.

Victorian State Premier Dan Andrews said The gesture was made “to remember Olivia Newton John and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”

A statue of Newton-John was also erected on the side of Fed Square, an arts and culture center in Melbourne’s city centre.

Image of Olivia Newton-John overlooking Fed Square, Melbourne.

Newton-John survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s, the other in 2017. In September 2018, she revealed that she was once again battling cancer, this time at the base of her spine.

