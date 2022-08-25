New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

From late 2019 to early 2020, Australian ‘Black Summer’ bushfires damaged Earth’s ozone layer by burning millions of tonnes of soot and ash into the air, according to a new study.

According to a report published Thursday in Scientific Reports, an ozone hole swirling above Antarctica can be traced to the unprecedented burning in Australia, which created a “smoke infused thunderstorm.”

The fire’s intensity and scale were unprecedented, covering more than 5.8 million hectares across the country, “resulting in the injection of millions of tons of smoke and associated gases into the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere,” the researchers wrote.

Over time, the plumes of smoke caused the stratosphere to warm more than the 1991 volcanic eruption of Mount Pinatubo. Furthermore, the longevity of the ozone hole over Antarctica was increased by stratospheric cooling as it became larger than average. 2021.

The ozone layer is important to Earth because it absorbs dangerous UV rays from the sun, which cause skin cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Our climate models suggest an increase in the frequency and severity of wildfires under global warming in the future,” said Jim Haywood, co-author of the study. Statement to AFP. “This could lead to more such events in the 2020s, leading to further ozone depletion.”

“That’s why the critical efforts we’ve made to protect the ozone hole could be thwarted by global warming.”