Australia, long behind climate change, pushes ahead with major bill to cut emissions

CANBERRA, Australia — After years of condemnation as a climate change laggard, Australia reversed course Thursday when the lower house of parliament passed a bill requiring the government to cut carbon emissions by at least 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. and reaching zero by 2050.
With critical support from the Australian Greens, the new Labor government is expected to push legislation through the Senate in a few weeks.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would put the country “on the right side of history”. The 43 percent commitment brings Australia closer to Canada, South Korea and Japan, but still falls short of US, European Union and UK commitments.
“The effects of climate change are real. We need a real answer,” Mr. Albanese told reporters on Thursday. “The government is offering it.”
In Parliament, climate minister Chris Bowen simply said, “This is a good day for our country.”
But that commitment, advocated by Mr. Albanese when Labor challenged the long-ruling Conservative coalition in May’s federal election, is seen by many as long overdue and only the beginning of a vital economic transformation in the world’s third-largest country. is the largest exporter of fossil fuels after Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Amanda McKenzie, who chairs the Climate Council, an association of scientists and activists who have for years urged Australia to do more to fight climate change, called the climate change bill a “bridgehead” that would require the government to be held accountable for creating a framework for renewable energy investment. .
Richie Merzian, director of climate and energy programs at the Australian Institute, an unbiased think tank, described the bill as “a huge leap forward” while noting that there is still a long way to go.
The government has refused to accept Australia’s proposals to forego any new coal and gas projects – a major point of contention among a number of independent MPs who won seats in predominantly conservative constituencies on pledges to fight climate change aggressively.
Mr Albanese and his Labor government also rejected a separate Greens amendment to cut emissions by 75 percent by 2030.
Greens leader Adam Bandt has repeatedly said the government’s lower targets will lead to crop destruction, devastating natural disasters and the death of the Great Barrier Reef, which will continue to struggle with current warming trends, according to a report released Thursday. Australian marine scientists.
They found that parts of the reef have begun to recover from a series of devastating bleaching events in recent years, but predicted that the world famous ecosystem will face frequent and prolonged heatwaves unless there is “immediate global action on climate change.” ”
“This is science,” Mr. Bandt said. “We are not doing this to try to stop the pollution a little. We are doing this to prevent climate change from becoming a runaway chain reaction.”
He described his support for the climate bill as a first step in pushing Australia to do more, and many climate experts argue the country can only meet its international obligations if it stops approving new coal and gas projects and eventually close existing ones.
“They need to respond to Albanese’s sly narrative that our coal and gas is somehow greener than others, and to protect their drug dealers that if we don’t sell them, then others will,” said Robin Eckersley. , an expert on climate change policy. at the University of Melbourne. “This is detrimental and is a direct evasion of Australia’s responsibility.”