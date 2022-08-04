Australia, long behind climate change, pushes ahead with major bill to cut emissions

Mr Albanese and his Labor government also rejected a separate Greens amendment to cut emissions by 75 percent by 2030.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has repeatedly said the government’s lower targets will lead to crop destruction, devastating natural disasters and the death of the Great Barrier Reef, which will continue to struggle with current warming trends, according to a report released Thursday. Australian marine scientists.

They found that parts of the reef have begun to recover from a series of devastating bleaching events in recent years, but predicted that the world famous ecosystem will face frequent and prolonged heatwaves unless there is “immediate global action on climate change.” ”

“This is science,” Mr. Bandt said. “We are not doing this to try to stop the pollution a little. We are doing this to prevent climate change from becoming a runaway chain reaction.”

He described his support for the climate bill as a first step in pushing Australia to do more, and many climate experts argue the country can only meet its international obligations if it stops approving new coal and gas projects and eventually close existing ones.

“They need to respond to Albanese’s sly narrative that our coal and gas is somehow greener than others, and to protect their drug dealers that if we don’t sell them, then others will,” said Robin Eckersley. , an expert on climate change policy. at the University of Melbourne. “This is detrimental and is a direct evasion of Australia’s responsibility.”