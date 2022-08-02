New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Austin Riley is going to be with the Atlanta Braves for a long time.

The 25-year-old third baseman, who was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, signed a 10-year, $212 million contract extension with the Braves that includes a club option through 2033. The team announced the deal on Monday.

The deal was the most lucrative in Braves history.

“The way he plays the game and the consistency with which he does everything is unbelievable,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday, via MLB.com. “He does everything right and checks all the boxes to be that guy.”

Riley made his first All-Star game this season. Through 101 games, he is batting .301 with a .964 OPS and 29 home runs. He leads the National League in slugging percentage (.604). He came on strong in 2021, earning National League MVP votes after hitting 33 home runs and driving in 107 runs.

The Braves now have some of their key players locked up for the next few years. Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies are signed through at least the 2025 season. Olsson is through 2029, Acuna has a club option through 2028 and Albies has a club option through 2027.

Atlanta is the defending World Series champion.