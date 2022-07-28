off
The Austin Police Department is searching for two robbers accused of kidnapping and stealing from a woman in broad daylight last week.

The victim, described by law enforcement as an “elderly woman,” was in East Austin shortly before noon on July 19 when a man and a woman approached her and forced her into their car.

    Austin police described the male suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s wearing a ‘blue surgical mask, blue and white plaid shirt, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.’ (Austin Police Department)

    The female suspect told the victim she had a gun and forced her into the car. (Austin Police Department)

Austin police said the suspects demanded a large sum of money. “As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, the male suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered her to stay inside the car.”

The woman was forced to withdraw a large sum of money from her bank and the suspects used her debit card at the ATM.

Police are looking for a 2019 blue Ford Escape that was used in the robbery and kidnapping.

(Austin Police Department)

The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic woman wearing a black fisherman-style hat and a blue surgical mask, then forced the woman to use her credit card to purchase several expensive items at the store before abandoning the victim in the middle of nowhere. road

According to police, a 2019 blue Ford Escape was used during the crime.

