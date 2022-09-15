New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A robbery suspect allegedly walked into a Bank of America in North Austin Monday afternoon, chased a man home after withdrawing cash, then attacked and robbed the victim when he arrived at his apartment, according to the Austin Police Department.

It’s the latest “jugging” incident in Austin, when criminals target victims after withdrawing money at a financial institution.

JaMarcus Drumgoley, 31, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is being held on $25,000 bond. He is accused of jumping out of a gold Cadillac with a temporary tag and robbing the victim at his apartment complex.

A member of the Austin Police Violent Crimes Task Force was in the area of ​​the robbery on Monday and noticed the Cadillac, but “didn’t think anything was suspicious at first.”

“The officer saw the vehicle briefly, not knowing the robbery or the description of the vehicle. When the officer returned to work, he learned that the Cadillac was involved in a robbery,” Austin police said.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle and suspect through surveillance and tracked him to San Antonio, where he was arrested.

According to Austin police, half a million dollars have been stolen in dozens of “jugging” robberies so far this year.

In a separate incident Friday, a woman was chased home from a bank and attacked on her front porch in North Austin. A suspect stole her bag of cash and dragged her down the sidewalk in the process.