Four Texas jewelry store owners suspect they were targeted by the same thief, and none of them received help from the Austin Police Department.

The owners shared their frustration with the Austin Police Department with FOX 7.

“I mean, people rely on us to keep their stuff safe. And when you have somebody break in, and make us look bad, and even though we’re not completely covered on everything, but, you know, the customer sees. They, and they’ll be like, ‘Well, I don’t take my stuff there,'” said Aaron Jamison, a local watchmaker.

Another owner of the jewelry store, Daniel Schweiterman, said he was alerted to the break-in around 7 a.m. Sunday.

“A gentleman pulled into the parking lot in his BMW, got out with tools, went through our front door, went to the window which was quickly closed with a screwdriver, took out the seal, tried to break the window and get in. The bar,” Schwieterman told Fox 7.

When the thief was unsuccessful, he went to a neighboring dentist’s office where he had better luck.

After contacting a local jewelers committee, Schweiterman learned that his experience was not unique. Three Austin jewelry stores were broken into last month.

He learned that the thief had left similar clues at three other stores, such as leaving behind a receipt for the tools he used to break into one of the stores.

“I mean, it’s very frustrating. We’ve tried to tell them, what’s the gentleman’s name. And I have video of him with and without the mask, we’ve had him in three other stores with the mask on and now there’s no receipt and nothing,” Schwieterman said. .

Schweiterman said he was unable to get in touch with a detective.

“It’s rough. You know, when the town you grew up in and love turned its back on you?” Jameson said.

The theft was not assigned a case number, and Schweiterman said the store owners were unable to make an insurance claim for the damage.