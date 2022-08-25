New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

For eight years, the Austin Fire Department chaplain answered the calls of distressed firefighters and ministered to those who served the community. However, when Dr. When Andrew Fox answered the phone one fateful evening, he knew it would be his last call.

Fox joined “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday after religious beliefs shared in a personal blog led to the termination of his volunteer service with the Austin Fire Department.

Fox wrote that he believed biological males should not be allowed to compete with biological females. When city officials demanded that he retract his statement and apologize, Fox says he apologized to anyone he offended but could not apologize for his beliefs.

“When I got fired over the phone, I immediately felt offended that my First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion were being infringed upon in something unrelated to my work,” Fox told host Dana Perino.

Since his firing, Fox has filed a lawsuit against the city of Austin alleging violations of his constitutional rights — particularly freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

“This is a situation where the city of Austin required Dr. Fox to set aside his convictions in order to keep his job,” said Ryan Bangert, Fox’s attorney. “It is not the job of government agencies to tell the American people how to think, especially outside of work.”

Fox’s story is one of hundreds of Americans who have faced professional backlash for their personal beliefs. In 2015, Washington High School football coach Joe Kennedy was fired for praying after a game.

Kennedy eventually won his case after the Supreme Court ruled that the school district had violated his First Amendment rights.

Fox, who immigrated from England two decades ago, argued that instances of government attempts to suppress First Amendment rights are increasing “rapidly.”

“When I look back over the past 23 years, I can say that the country I chose to live in, raise my family and work in is certainly not the country we live in today,” Fox said.

“It appears that government agencies are punishing individuals for speaking up for their First Amendment rights.”