Austin Dillon’s aggressive streak paid off in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

First, he drove through clouds of smoke to avoid large debris that could damage him during the race. Then, with about three laps to go, he made a smart move to get around Austin Cindric to take the first place at Daytona International Speedway.

Dillon was in first place when he avoided a crash and rain came to halt the event for a few hours. He had to fight his way into the top five and battle Cindric for the top spot.

“There was a lot going on. I was worried that if I was white (and) if I waited too long, someone behind us would wreck. I wanted to go ahead and get the lead. To get what we were able to do, I made a big run, and then my teammate (Tyler Reddick) got back there. . . I knew we were in pretty good shape at the end there,” Dillon said after the race.

Dillon didn’t win a race all season and had several top 10s in the regular season. He finished second at Talladega earlier in the year. He hasn’t finished in the top 10 since the Poconos.

“It’s crazy. You never give up and have faith. We’ve had some tough finishes this year, like Charlotte. I beat myself up about it. I took a good step and didn’t get it done. Today, we got it done. Off, and “I’m very proud of these guys and I’m happy to go to victory lane,” he said.

While Dillon got one of the two spots, it was up to Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney to secure the final playoff spot. However, Truex was unable to keep up with the leaders to gain a spot. And even though Blaney is six laps behind the leaders, he’ll be in the NASCAR playoffs.

The margin between Truex and Blaney is three points. The second spot opened up after Kurt Busch exited the playoffs.

“We were very lucky, that’s for sure. … Thankfully we were able to get enough cars across the wreckage and we got in. It was a lot more stressful than I wanted to get here,” Truex said. Performance Racing Network.

16-Driver field set.

Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez, Cindric, Alex Bowman and Dillon.

The next three races will determine who is eliminated. NASCAR heads to Darlington, Kansas and Bristol. After Bristol, the four drivers with the lowest points total without a win were eliminated. The winners of the races are then locked into the round of 12.