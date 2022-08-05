New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Austin Butler just starred as the legendary musician in the movie “Elvis” and will now star alongside Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy in director Jeff Nichols’ next film, “The Bikeriders.”

According to Variety, “The Bikeriders” is named after the 1967 Danny Lyon photography book and “tells an original story about a ’60s Midwestern motorcycle club that evolves from a community for outsiders into a very bad gang.”

The film brought in Sarah Greene and Brian Kavanagh-Jones to produce with Fred Berger as the films executive producer. It will begin filming in Ohio in the fall.

Priscilla Presley praises ‘Elvis’ biopic starring Austin Butler: ‘He’s got big shoes to fill’

“The Bikeriders” will mark the sixth film on Nichols’ directorial resume. Other movies he has directed over the years include “Shotgun Stories”, “Take Shelter”, “Mud”, “Midnight Special” and “Love”.

So far, only three cast members have been announced: Butler, Hardy and Comer. Butler recently filmed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann Directed the film. Butler was also in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Dune,” “The Dead Don’t Die” and “The Intruders.” In the early years of his career, Butler was on the shows “Joey 101,” “Life Unexpected,” “Switched at Birth” and “The Carrie Diaries.”

‘Mad Max’ stars Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy get hot while filming ‘Fury Road’: ‘How disrespectful’

Hardy is best known for his role in the “Venom” franchise, but has also starred in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Locke,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Reverend” and “Inception,” Hardy has also done television. He played Alfie Solomon in “Peaky Blinders” and James Keziah Delaney in “Taboo”.

Comer did a lot of work in television before landing film roles in “The Last Duel.” “Free Guy” and “Star Wars” Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker.” She is also on the television show “Killing Eve” from 2018 to 2022.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

So far, there is not much information about it “The Bikeriders” movie And no release date has been announced at this time.