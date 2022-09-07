New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A power outage occurred at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Wednesday morning, with flight delays continuing even after power was restored.

The airport reported a loss of power just before 5 a.m. and flights were immediately grounded. The lights were back on at 8 a.m., but airport officials told travelers that flights would be delayed.

The airport closed the highways leading to the airport, leading to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police are urging people to stay in their vehicles until roadways reopen.

Man dies in car crash inside Phoenix airport parking garage

Las Vegas police arrest woman who allegedly harassed her because she was beautiful: reports

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints opened after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.