August was one of the hottest months in British Columbia on record: meteorologists

August 2022 was one of the hottest on record for Vancouver and British Columbia as a whole, according to meteorologists.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosange says Vancouver averaged about 18.3 C last month, with August temperatures typically hovering around 17.2 C.

The hottest month on record in Vancouver remains July 1958, when the average temperature was around 20.6°C.

Other cities set to break monthly heat records include Abbotsford, Victoria, Kelowna and Fort St. John.

Abbotsford, 72 km southeast of Vancouver, had its hottest month ever with an average temperature of 21 C. But it was much warmer due to the humidity index and sunshine.

Fort St. John, 440 km northeast of Prince George, also had its hottest month on record with an average temperature of 18.7°C.

Victoria recorded an average temperature of 18.6 °C, the hottest August since records began in 1941. The normal average temperature is 16.8°C.

Kelowna also had the hottest August since records began there in 1949, with an average of 23.6°C, almost three degrees above the usual average of 20.6°C.

Blue skies and high temperatures graced Vancouver for much of August, making it the hottest month on record for the city. (Courtney Dixon/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says Victoria has also been drier than usual and that Vancouver Island as well as the Haida Gwaii Basin is currently experiencing a Level 3 drought with the potential for adverse socio-economic or adverse impacts. on the ecosystem, as well as water restrictions. can.

“It was one of the hottest Augusts on record in British Columbia,” Wagstaffe said.

This comes after British Columbia broke provincial heat records in July and national heat records in the summer of 2021, when hundreds of people died in that year’s heatwave. About 16 people died this year during a heat wave in late July that lasted until the early days of August, according to the British Columbia Coroner’s Office.

Extreme weather events, including above-average temperatures, are expected to occur more frequently due to climate change, Wagstaffe said.

“Based on the latest UN climate change projections, temperatures in British Columbia will continue to rise in the coming decades,” she said. “The province’s average is already seeing a rise of two degrees since the turn of the century.”

A man rides a bike in downtown Kelowna. The province broke provincial heatwave records in July, with an estimated 16 deaths during the heatwave at the end of the month that lasted until the early days of August, according to the British Columbia Coroner’s Office. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

Dosange says the heat this summer has a lot to do with warm, dry air that has become stagnant. It got hotter every day, he said, because the temperature didn’t go down at night.

However, Dosange is optimistic that temperatures will return to normal by September. “We have definitely gone through the worst of it,” he said.

He says Labor Day weekend could remain hot, especially in the southern hinterland, but a slightly cooler airmass from Alaska is approaching, which should bring temperatures down to 20 degrees in Vancouver next week.