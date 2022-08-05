New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley was arrested Thursday for eluding police in Alabama.

Finley, who recently became the first college athlete to sign a NIL contract with Amazon, was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and eventually released.

Finley was charged after turning himself into police, according to AL.com. He discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest after he was cited for riding a moped without a helmet on campus on July 26.

Finley “fled from police and committed several other traffic offenses in the process,” Auburn police said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The pending charges against my client, TJ Finley, are the result of traffic violations and misunderstandings,” Finley’s attorney Davis Whittelsey said in a statement.

“The charges are pending in Municipal Court in the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as TJ learned of the charges, he turned himself in and was released on the bond he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University was a success.”

AUBURN’S BRYAN HARSIN says the offseason inquiry into the program was ‘uncomfortable’

Finley is one of four quarterbacks competing for the Tigers’ starting job. But, with experience under his belt, he is the favorite. Finley started the last three games for the Tigers last season, replacing Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon.

Finley was 70 of 128 passing for 827 yards with six touchdowns and an interception last year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Finley reported to the team after being released on bond and will participate in the team’s first practice session on Friday.