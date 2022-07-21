New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin addressed the offseason investigation into his program on Thursday, calling the investigation “uncomfortable” and “baseless.”

The Research by Auburn University Harsin’s first season as head coach came after 18 players and five assistant coaches left the program.

“Going forward, this will be the last time I talk about this,” Harsin said Thursday at SEC Media Days. “There was an investigation. It was inconvenient. It was baseless. It gave people an opportunity to personally attack me, my family, and even our program. It didn’t work.”

Auburn started the 2021 college football season 6-2, but lost its final five games of the season, including losses to unranked Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Some Auburn players hopped on social media after the season to criticize Harsin’s coaching methods, leading to speculation that Harsin would not Returned as head football coach . After the hearing, Auburn announced on February 11 that Harsin would be retained as head coach.

“Our focus right now is on moving forward,” Harsin said Thursday. According to 247 sports . “There were a lot of positives that came out of that trial. There was a silver lining to all of this. What I saw from our players and our coaches was that they got better leadership opportunities, and that’s exactly what they did. You got a chance to see guys provide leadership. You got a chance to see coaches provide leadership.

“It brought our football team together, our players, our staff, our football team. I’m really proud of our guys. I’m proud of something like this that’s very challenging and difficult for a lot of people. The people, how our guys stepped up and handled it. “

Although Auburn ended the 2021 season on a sour note, the Tigers went on to upset Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Lost to the Crimson Tide In four overtimes.

Auburn opens the season on Sept. 3 at home against Mercer.