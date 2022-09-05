Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut in Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who moved from Arsenal to Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captain’s armband by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective mask for a Champions League game in Croatia after he suffered a broken jaw last month.

Aubameyang moved to Chelsea for £10m on the last day and was expected to be unavailable for several weeks. But Tuchel confirmed on Monday that the 33-year-old is a bench contender against Dynamo.

“If there are problems today, we won’t put him on, but there were no problems with him yesterday,” the Chelsea manager said. “Is he ready to start? I think he can’t play 90 minutes so we have to make a decision.”

Asked if Aubameyang was ready to be Chelsea’s new hero despite being handed the ‘damned’ number 9 shirt, Tuchel, who coached him for two years at Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2017, added: please. When he scores, he can celebrate. He’s eager to play for us, that’s what we felt from the first moment and he was brought in to prove his point.”

Mateo Kovacic, who started his career at Dynamo before moving to Internazionale, also welcomed the arrival of Aubameyang. “He will be the scorer we missed – we didn’t have a scorer who scored 20-25 goals in a season, which is necessary to win the title,” Kovacic said. “It’s normal for him to score goals and I hope he does it here too.”

Thiago Silva hasn’t traveled with the Chelsea side since Tuchel decided to rest the experienced Brazilian defender, but Denis Zakaria could also get his first match since joining Juventus on loan on the final day.

Tuchel admitted that he feared the threat posed by Dynamo, who defeated Tottenham 3-0 and knocked them out of the game in the last match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League in 2021. ,” he said. “We’re aware of that and we’re in a moment where we need to get better. We need to take the next step and it’s the Champions League and it’s very exciting.