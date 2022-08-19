New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The attorney for captured fugitive Kaitlyn Armstrong is accusing police of using an illegal arrest warrant against the Texas yoga-teacher-murder-suspect, according to local reports.

Armstrong, 34, is accused of killing cyclist Moriah “Moe” Wilson, 25, in Austin in May and using a passport she didn’t have to avoid arrest. She was on the run for 43 days before U.S. Marshals captured her on a remote beach in Costa Rica after Austin police obtained a homicide warrant in connection with Wilson’s death.

But Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, is arguing that the misdemeanor warrant obtained in May from the Austin Police Department (APD) used in Armstrong’s initial arrest – before her release – was invalid and therefore prosecutors should not be allowed to use the evidence gathered against them. So far the suspect, the Austin-American Statesman First reported.

They also allege that when APD officers initially questioned Armstrong at her home on May 12 after Wilson’s May 11 shooting death, they did not read her her Miranda rights and did not release Armstrong without being asked a sixth time.

Detectives arrested Armstrong that day on an outstanding Class B warrant for her arrest. Officers interviewed the 34-year-old but mistakenly released her from custody on a misdemeanor warrant because her date of birth in the department’s report management system did not match the date of birth on the warrant, according to Austin Police Department Homicide Date. Richard Spitler.

Coffer is arguing that because the warrant was allegedly invalid, prosecutors shouldn’t be allowed to use the evidence at trial because it was collected under improper conditions, according to the Statesman.

Neither Coffer nor the Travis County Attorney’s Office immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Wilson traveled to Austin for a bike race in May.

Armstrong’s boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland, 35, told police he had picked up Wilson, whom he knew from previous races, and had briefly hopped off his motorcycle to go swimming on the day of her death in October 2021. He told police he lied to Armstrong about his whereabouts that night before leaving after getting Wilson a meal, but he apparently didn’t see “anyone nearby.”

Security footage apparently obtained by police shows a black SUV with a large bike rack parking near a Maple Avenue residence a minute after Wilson returned home on the evening of May 11. The next day, US Marshals Texas Lone Star Fugitive Task Force went to the Strickland address, where Armstrong lived, and saw a 2012 black Jeep Cherokee with a large bike rack “which appeared to be the same vehicle seen in the surveillance footage.” Strickland told police the Jeep belonged to Armstrong.

On May 13, Armstrong sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was allegedly seen on surveillance footage outside the Austin home where Wilson was staying on the day of her death. Four days later, APD issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest in connection with her death, but Armstrong was nowhere to be found.

Authorities found two 9mm handguns in Strickland’s home, one of which investigators determined was “critical to the investigation.” The professional cyclist told authorities he purchased two firearms between December 2021 and January 2022, including one for Strickland.

Armstrong apparently used a passport that did not belong to her when she traveled to Costa Rica, where she checked into a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, authorities said at the time.

A GoFundMe created by her family called the “Moria ‘Moe’ Wilson Fund” says “Moria inspired so many, lived life to the fullest and loved deeply.” The goal of the fundraiser is to “raise donations to support community organizations that help youth find confidence, strength and happiness through biking, skiing and other activities that Moriah loves.”