Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man currently serving a life sentence for the Oct. 31, 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, is seeking a new trial, with his attorney claiming that new evidence tainted Avery’s conviction.

Halbach’s death was the focus of the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer.” Defense attorney Kathleen Zellner claims in a court filing that evidence points to another person who appeared on the show, Avery’s nephew Bobby Dassey, as a possible perpetrator.

“Two new witnesses have come forward in Mr. Avery’s case with new and compelling evidence that has intrigued audiences around the world,” Zellner wrote in a post-conviction motion filed Tuesday in Manitowoc County Court in Wisconsin. Avery’s arrest, trial, and conviction are revealed by new witnesses who provide new and irrefutable evidence that directly links Bobby Dassey … to the murder of Teresa Halbach and the framing of Mr. Avery.”

It’s not the first time Zellner has suggested that Dassey, whose brother Brendan was a co-defendant in the case, was responsible for Halbach’s death, and she made it clear that the allegations are not the point of her motion.

“Mr. Avery does not need to prove who committed this heinous crime in order to be relieved. That is not his intent or purpose,” she wrote.

“However,” she added, “he has the right to prove that he did not receive a fair trial.”

The basis for that argument is that Avery’s trial attorneys did not receive a recording of a phone call made to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office by Thomas Sowinski, a newspaper distributor who said he and someone else had pushed Halbach’s vehicle to Avery’s salvage yard. Found by law enforcement officers later that day. After that discovery, investigators found evidence in the burn pit, including bone fragments matching Halbach’s DNA, blood samples from the vehicle matching Halbach and Avery, and a bullet in Avery’s garage matching Halbach’s DNA.

Avery claims that he was covered in blood at the scene after his blood dripped into his bathroom sink.

The motion states that Sowinski contacted Avery’s current legal team in December 2020 and signed an affidavit in April 2021, in which he said he contacted the local sheriff’s office after learning that Halbach’s car had been found on Avery’s property.

“This new evidence creates a reasonable probability that, had the jury heard the new evidence, there would have been a reasonable doubt of the defendant’s guilt. Mr. Avery should therefore be granted a new trial,” the motion states.

After the call was discovered, an investigator from Avery’s defense team spoke with Sowinski’s ex-girlfriend, Devon Novak, who recognized Sowinski’s voice on the recording of the phone call and confirmed what he said about what happened.

Another witness in the motion, Kevin Rahmlow, told Avery’s defense team in 2017 — and repeated in an affidavit — that Halbach’s car was seen parked in a different location on Nov. 4-5, 2005, meaning, the motion argues, “it was moved onto the Avery property before being found on Nov. 5.” Must have been gone and planted.

As a result of this evidence not being available to Avery at his trial, Zellner is asking the court for a new trial or evidentiary hearing. The court rejected an earlier motion in July 2021.