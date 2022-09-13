Attorney General Tyler Shandro asks Alberta Human Rights Commission head to resign

Attorney General Tyler Shandro has asked Alberta Commissioner of Human Rights Collin May to resign, responding to concerns raised by more than two dozen Muslim organizations.

May came under fire in July after publishing a review of a 2009 book he wrote that critics say highlights Islamophobic ideas.

In response, May said in a statement that he intended to meet with Alberta’s Muslim community “to learn more about their experiences in Alberta and work to overcome discrimination against the Islamic community.”

However open letter signed by 28 Muslim organizations from Alberta published on Monday, claims that May failed to meet with Muslim leaders.

“After receiving the letter, Minister Shandro demanded an explanation from Mr. May,” Shandro’s spokesman Joseph Doe said in an emailed statement. “After examining the explanations, Minister Shandro demanded the resignation of Mr. May.”

The CBC requested an interview from May or a spokesman for the Alberta Human Rights Commission on Monday but received no response. In July, the commission told the CBC that its political mandate did not allow the chief to be interviewed by the media in order to maintain neutrality.

Said Omar, a spokesman for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said that after May committed to working with the community, Muslim leaders offered dates to meet with May, but he declined.

According to Omar, May never responded to their request for dates that would suit him.

After the initial controversy, the NCCM also became aware that May sent letters threatening legal action, Omar said.

Omar declined to say who received the May legal letters, but confirmed that neither the NCCM nor any of the signatories of the open letter had received them.

The CBC received a letter in May threatening legal action in connection with a July 16 article about a dispute over a book review.

The open letter called May’s actions “simply unacceptable.”

1. Today, more than two dozen leading Muslim organizations and mosques in Alberta sent a letter to the Minister @shandro requesting the resignation of Commissioner of Human Rights Alberta Collin May. pic.twitter.com/4rSmUF6FOe –@nccm

“At a time when brazen attacks against Muslims in Alberta have increased, especially against black Muslim women wearing the hijab, Mr. May’s decision to threaten to sue his critics while also offering work with Alberta’s Muslim communities was extraordinary and shocking. “. the letter says.

May, a Calgary lawyer, took up his new five-year position as chief in July, having served on the commission since 2019.

Shortly thereafter, he was criticized for review by Israeli-British historian Ephraim Karsh Islamic imperialism: history.

In the review, May highlighted Karsh’s Islamophobic stance that Islam is inherently militaristic.

“[Karsh] challenges the multicultural illusion of a peaceful Islam and gets to the heart of the matter. Islam is not a peaceful religion that is abused by radicals. Rather, it is one of the most militaristic religions known to mankind, and it is this militaristic heritage that guides the actions of radicals throughout the Muslim world,” May wrote in his 2009 review.

In an interview in July, Omar explained that the understanding of Islam is wrong and that this view is not shared by most, if any, Muslims.

The Alberta Human Rights Commission is an independent commission established by the government of Alberta. Its director and staff handle complaints filed under the Alberta Human Rights Act.

May’s role as head of the commission is to hear appeals from the director’s decisions and appoint commission members to serve on human rights tribunals. The Chief is also responsible for informing the Attorney General about human rights issues and providing guidance to the director and other members of the commission.