type here...
Politics Attorney General Merrick Garland issues new restrictions on political...
Politics

Attorney General Merrick Garland issues new restrictions on political activities for DOJ appointees

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday issued new restrictions barring Justice Department appointees from attending partisan political events, even in their personal capacities.

Garland’s directive represents a break from longstanding department policy and a stricter interpretation of the Hatch Act, which limits the political participation of federal government employees to protect against conflicts of interest.

The attorney general’s new restrictions apply to non-career officials in the Justice Department and not to other parts of the government.

“Although longstanding department policy has allowed non-career appointees to attend partisan political events … in their personal capacities if they participate passively and have obtained prior approval,” Garland wrote, “under the new policy, non-career Cannot participate in appointments. Any partisan political event in any capacity.”

The ban applies to public and non-public partisan political events, Garland said.

The new policy also prohibits appointees from attending events involving family members running for partisan office and prohibits officials from attending similar events on Election Day as “passive” participants in their personal capacities.

“I know you agree that it is important that we hold ourselves to high ethical standards to avoid the appearance of political influence as we pursue the Department’s mission,” the attorney general wrote. “It is in that spirit that I have added these new restrictions on political activities by non-career employees.”

The move represents another attempt by the attorney general to distance the department from the kind of politics that have shadowed the agency during the Trump administration.

Last year, Garland issued a directive restricting the Justice Department’s contact with the White House as a firewall against potential political interference.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to review the fatal shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB107

The order, which reaffirmed some of the previous administration’s policies, marked a sharp turn in the Trump era when the former president casually broke institutional norms, repeatedly calling on the department to open investigations of his political rivals, including Presidents Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Come. .

Garland’s most recent move, however, comes against the backdrop of a federal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, which featured an unprecedented move to search the former president’s Florida estate.

Trump administration officials are also being questioned as part of the investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Last month, federal prosecutors also indicted former White House strategist Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a House committee’s demand for records and testimony in its investigation into the Capitol attack.

Previous articleNikki Haley Fights Back After Leaked Nonprofit Tax Filings In Politico: ‘It’s A Federal Tax Crime’
Next articleCanadian politicians have an anger problem and politicians should be part of the solution

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Family of Baltimore man killed in brawl with ‘squeegee kids’ sues city

off Video Baltimore prosecutor slammed for sharing parody video mocking media coverage...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

One of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats is joining Biden at a Pennsylvania rally

closer Video Congress 'must put people over politics': Rep. Cartwright Rep....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

US Open 2022: Serena Williams gets support from Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton and more in star-studded match

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WaPo slams Mayor Bowser’s ‘vague’ crime policies after NFL player shot, DC crime up ‘89%’

closer Video WARNING-GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Former DC homicide...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Fulham Willian could return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea striker Willian is due to undergo a medical at Fulham on Tuesday to sign a free...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canadian politicians have an anger problem and politicians should be part of the solution

On a June afternoon almost 40 years ago, Brian Mulroney met a 63-year-old woman named Solange Denis. ...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News