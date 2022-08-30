Attorney General Merrick Garland issues new restrictions on political activities for DOJ appointees

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday issued new restrictions barring Justice Department appointees from attending partisan political events, even in their personal capacities.

Garland’s directive represents a break from longstanding department policy and a stricter interpretation of the Hatch Act, which limits the political participation of federal government employees to protect against conflicts of interest.

The attorney general’s new restrictions apply to non-career officials in the Justice Department and not to other parts of the government.

“Although longstanding department policy has allowed non-career appointees to attend partisan political events … in their personal capacities if they participate passively and have obtained prior approval,” Garland wrote, “under the new policy, non-career Cannot participate in appointments. Any partisan political event in any capacity.”

The ban applies to public and non-public partisan political events, Garland said.

The new policy also prohibits appointees from attending events involving family members running for partisan office and prohibits officials from attending similar events on Election Day as “passive” participants in their personal capacities.

“I know you agree that it is important that we hold ourselves to high ethical standards to avoid the appearance of political influence as we pursue the Department’s mission,” the attorney general wrote. “It is in that spirit that I have added these new restrictions on political activities by non-career employees.”

The move represents another attempt by the attorney general to distance the department from the kind of politics that have shadowed the agency during the Trump administration.

Last year, Garland issued a directive restricting the Justice Department’s contact with the White House as a firewall against potential political interference.

The order, which reaffirmed some of the previous administration’s policies, marked a sharp turn in the Trump era when the former president casually broke institutional norms, repeatedly calling on the department to open investigations of his political rivals, including Presidents Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Come. .

Garland’s most recent move, however, comes against the backdrop of a federal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, which featured an unprecedented move to search the former president’s Florida estate.

Trump administration officials are also being questioned as part of the investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Last month, federal prosecutors also indicted former White House strategist Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a House committee’s demand for records and testimony in its investigation into the Capitol attack.