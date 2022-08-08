type here...
Politics

Attorney: Ga. Giuliani will not testify Tuesday at the election hearing

By printveela editor

ATLANTA (AP) – Rudy Giuliani will not appear Tuesday as scheduled before a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to illegally interfere in Georgia’s 2020 general election, his attorney said.

A judge last month ordered Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and former New York City mayor, to appear before a special grand jury on Tuesday.

But Giuliani was pardoned that day by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing a special grand jury, Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday. McBurney has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to hear arguments against Giuliani’s court filing seeking to delay his appearance.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year and a special grand jury with subpoena power was convened in May at her request.

Last month she filed petitions seeking to compel her testimony From seven Trump advisers and associates, including Giuliani. Because they don’t live in Georgia, she had to use the process of getting a judge in the state where they live to order them to appear.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber issued an order on July 13 ordering Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury on August 9 and other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta.

    • In the petition for Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identified him as Trump’s personal attorney and as a lead attorney for his campaign.

    She wrote that he and others presented a video recording of election workers to a Georgia state Senate subcommittee accusing Giuliani of producing “suitcases” of illegal ballots from unknown sources outside the view of poll watchers.

    Less than 24 hours after the hearing on December 3, 2020, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office removed the video and said it had determined that no voter fraud had occurred on the site. Still, Giuliani continued to make statements to the public, and later legislative hearings used that deleted video as evidence of widespread voter fraud, Willis wrote.

    The petition said Giuliani’s appearance and testimony at the hearing were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

    ___

    Tucker reported from Washington.

