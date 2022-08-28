Attorney for woman accused of raping Matt Araiza blasts Bills and his representation

The attorney for a woman who says NFL rookie punter Matt Ariza raped her when she was 17 blasted the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, even after the team released Ariza.

“The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after their response to our lawsuit was so devastating: they ignored us, even though I warned them what would happen if they put their heads in the sand,” attorney Dan Gillian said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. “It’s enabling.”

“My client’s life was forever scarred in October 2021,” Gillian added, referring to a Halloween party in San Diego where Ariza, now 18, was gang-raped during a gang-rape, “but she handled herself. With grace and respect. With revenge or hate. Not once did she express to me any desire to hurt her attackers. She never asked for a pound of flesh. She only asked for the kind of justice that would save other young women from the hell she went through.

Ariza, an All-American at San Diego State last year nicknamed the “Punt God,” was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round. He won the initial job on Monday, but on Thursday the woman’s lawyer filed a civil lawsuit in San Diego County Superior Court, which included allegations of detailed rape, and two days later he was out of a job.

“Matt is deeply disappointed that his career ended with the Bills not because he played poorly, but because of false accusations made against him by a young woman and her attorney,” Kerry Armstrong, the attorney representing Araiza, said in a statement. For USA Today Sports. “I hope he’s back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be the hardest working (22-year-old) I know.”

Armstrong faced harsh criticism from the woman’s lawyer.

“When she authorized me to contact Matt Araiza and the other defendants, she made it clear that money was not her motive,” Gillian said. “She didn’t ask for a dime from Matt Araiza. Mr. Araiza’s attorney knows that. He knows that he offered money to settle the case and that offer was rejected. However, Mr. Araiza’s attorney called my client a ‘shakedown’ artist and a ‘money grabber.’ They have the audacity to go on a despicable, mindless TV tour to dishonor themselves.

“Think about it. Mr. Araiza’s legal agent knows that a 17-year-old girl came out of the room where Matt Araiza was, covered in blood and bruises, crying that she had been raped. Yet, he was ready to label the 17-year-old an opportunistic grifter.

“This is completely inhumane and incredibly stupid. If Matt Araiza had shown my client the 1% grace he had, maybe apologized and donated his money to a charity that serves rape victims, he would still be Buffalo Bill and his parents could be sitting in the stands watching their son with pride. Instead, he chose to hire a lawyer known only for brutally assaulting a young woman his client raped. Now Mr. Araiza’s life is forever scarred. Perhaps this is the self-incrimination he deserves.”

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know is brought to you

In a statement Thursday, the Bills said they “recently learned of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we have thoroughly reviewed the matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we have no further comment at this time.”

But on Friday, the Bills held Ariza out of the final preseason game, and the team released him on Saturday.

“It’s been a tough last 48 hours, it’s been tough for a lot of people,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at a press conference Saturday. “We sympathize with this whole situation, all parties involved. This young lady, what she went through. You feel really bad about that whole situation. At the end of the day, it’s a legal situation – we don’t know all the facts. That makes it difficult.

“But at this point, we think the best course of action is for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on it, so we’re parting ways there.”

The Bills’ release drew no praise from Ariaja Gillian, who told USA TODAY Sports in a previous interview that the Bills had not spoken to the woman and that “they didn’t investigate. I mean, when you don’t investigate. You don’t even ask the primary witness what happened.

Advocate:The Bills never spoke to the woman who accused Matt Ariza of raping her

Nancy Armour:Don’t buy Matt Ariza’s bills of a ‘thorough investigation’ of rape allegations

The alleged incident took place Oct. 16-17 at a campus party near San Diego State, where Araiza lived, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said Araiza, 21 at the time, gave her a drink she believed “contained not only alcohol, but other intoxicants,” even though she said she was in high school, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit states that Araiza led the intoxicated teenager to the side of the house and penetrated her from behind, telling her to perform oral sex on him before he “pulled her off the floor and shoved her away from the party.”

Then, the woman said, Araiza took her to a bedroom where his accomplices took turns raping her for an hour and a half. The woman said she was raped by two other football players, Javier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’ Evalico. Both are no longer listed. on the San Diego State roster.

The woman said she blacked out and passed out during the sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the woman is listed as Jane Doe, and it is USA Today’s policy not to identify people who have been sexually assaulted.

Gillian said the Bills never spoke to his client and characterized him as a largely unresponsive team.

On July 31, Gillian emailed the Bills’ general counsel, Kathryn D’Angelo, and said he was representing a woman who alleged that Araiza raped her as part of a gang-rape, according to a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Gillian said she talked to D’Angelo over the phone the next day.

“I had a conversation with (D’Angelo),” Gillian said. “Extended Conversation. She didn’t ask too many questions. I talked a lot.

“She said she’d get back to me and she never did. And then I followed up with an email saying, ‘Hey, two weeks ago you told me you’d get back to me. You didn’t.’ Still no answer.”

Derek Boyko, vice president of communications for the Bills, did not immediately reply to a request for comment by phone from USA TODAY Sports.

Contributor: Sidney Henderson