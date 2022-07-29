type here...
Attorney for Mississippi abortion clinic tapped for federal judgeship in Supreme Court case

Roe v. Attorney representing Mississippi Clinic Center in Supreme Court case overturning Wade have been nominated to federal appeals court judgeships By President Joe Biden.

Julie Rickelman, US litigation director for the Center for Reproductive Rights, was put forward Friday as a nominee for the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Abortion rights advocate Dobbs v. Argued for Jackson Women’s Health in Jackson, which tested a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks.

“Without viability, there would be no stopping point,” Rickelman argued before the high court. “States will rush to ban abortion at virtually any stage of pregnancy.”

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against the Mississippi clinic in June. In a 5-4 decision, the high court struck down the constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Overthrew Wade.

Reproductive rights groups praised her nomination on Friday.

“Restoring our democracy and access to abortion will require judges who will defend justice and protect our rights,” the The National Women’s Law Center tweeted on Friday. “Julie Rickelman is the champion we need for the federal judiciary.”

Death of Ro:The Supreme Court in Roe v. Overturned Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion

“Experts with a demonstrable record of standing up for abortion rights like Julie Rickelman in the judicial branch will serve as a critical defense against future attacks on our rights,” NARAL Pro-Choice America said. wrote in a statement on Friday.

A graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College, Rickelman clerked for Judge Morton Greenberg of the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals and Judge Dana Fabe of the Alaska Supreme Court. According to her Center for Reproductive Rights bio. She previously worked as vice president of litigation for NBC Universal.

Rickelman was recommended along with eight other nominees and a ninth associate justice that Biden intends to nominate.

They include Judge Daniel Calabretta, who if confirmed would be the first openly LGBT judge to serve on the US District Court for the Eastern District of California, and Judge Rita F. Lin, who would become the first Chinese American woman to serve. US District Court for the Northern District of California.

