The attorney for a California doctor who survived alleged Drano poisoning by his dermatologist wife is warning that there are fewer resources to help male domestic violence victims escape abuse.

“I think people need to know that domestic violence knows no age, no geography, no occupation, no education, no gender, it’s just as devastating for a man going through it as it is for a woman,” Steven Hittelman told Fox. told Fox. News Digital Wednesday. “There are few resources for women victims of domestic violence, and it’s even worse for men.”

Irvine police said 45-year-old dermatologist Dr. Yu Yu, who goes with Emily, was arrested last week on suspicion of poisoning. Her radiologist husband Dr. After Jack Chen gave the police a video, she was shown putting Drano in his tea and lemonade. More than once.

“He’s getting better,” Hittelman said of Chen. “We don’t know how long she had been poisoning him since early summer when he started showing symptoms of concern, but he stopped when he was able to confirm what she was doing. Drinking poison.”

His client suspected something was wrong when he noticed a “chemical taste” in his lemonade between April and March, and soon developed ulcers and other internal problems.

He rigged his kitchen with surveillance cameras and caught his wife dousing drinks with drain-cleaning chemicals on several occasions, according to a petition for a restraining order granted by a judge last week.

Chen filed for divorce the same day he asked a judge to issue a protection order, Hittelman said.

“To be honest, but for this poisoning scheme, he probably wouldn’t file for divorce, as strange as it sounds, with the abuse he’s going through,” he said.

In a court filing, Chen alleged that Yu separated him from his children and treated his mother-in-law abusively and humiliatingly. He said she once stepped on his head and demanded he give her a massage and hid the money. She allegedly did not allow their children to spend time with him and threatened to abandon their father by writing letters to Santa Claus.

The children were not victims of poisoning — but suffered mental and emotional abuse at the hands of their mother and grandmother, Hittelman alleged.

Yu posted $30,000 bond Friday and was released, but a judge ordered her to stay away from family, her children, and Chen and his workplace. She has not yet been charged.

“We are reviewing the evidence in this case to see what charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

David Wohl, Yu’s attorney, called the allegations “false” and said they were motivated by a divorce and custody battle.

“Ms. Emily Yu strongly and unequivocally denies that she tried to poison her husband or anyone else,” he told Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday. “As a respected doctor, her mission was always to help people and never harm people. Accordingly, she also strongly denied the claims of emotional and physical abuse of her husband and their children.”

Hittelman countered that there was no custody dispute until Chen was discovered to have been allegedly poisoned.

“Although California is at the forefront of protecting families going through the cycle of domestic violence, there is still much work to be done,” he said. “And I’m thankful that Dr. Chen came forward to break the cycle of violence in his home and hopefully he and his children can find some peace.”

Fox News’ Ashley Papa contributed to this report.