A driver hit a toll booth and drove into Daytona Beach, injuring a child, before stopping in the water Sunday afternoon.

Video of the incident shows the car coming to a stop where the water reaches the sand as distraught people surround the vehicle on the beach.

Many people are seen pushing the car forward on the sand. Others are heard screaming, including “My baby, my baby.”

A Volusia County Beach Patrol spokesperson told Orlando’s FOX 35 that the driver may have had a medical episode leading up to the crash, though the exact details are unclear at this time.

The driver approached the beach from the International Speedway, hit a toll booth, then went over the beach and into the water, the spokesman said.

According to the station, a child was struck by a vehicle and had to be transported to the hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries and any other possible injuries were not immediately known.

Fox News has reached out to the Volusia County Beach Patrol and the Dayton Beach Police Department for updates.