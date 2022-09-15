Attempts are being made to rename monkeypox due to stigma concerns, but the process is slow

Public health experts worry that stigma can keep people from getting tested and vaccinated. A new name could help slow the spread of the disease, he says, but it must come quickly.

But that was a few months ago.

Usually, the scientist who isolates the virus wants to suggest the name. WHO is responsible for naming species International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses

Scientists have been calling the virus “monkeypox” for 64 years.

In 1958 Researcher Preben von Magnus and his team in Copenhagen, Denmark, discovered two outbreaks of “pox-like disease” in a colony of crab-eating macaque monkeys used in their laboratory for polio vaccine production and research.

Cases elsewhere were almost all connected with travel, According to the CDC . But In 2018 , the agency noted that in the past decade, more human cases have been reported in countries that had not seen the disease in decades. The outbreak, it said, was a “global health security concern”.

Global pressure to change the name began this year, when monkeypox broke out in countries where it is not normally found.

New names for old viruses

The nomenclature process was already underway to reconsider the names of all orthopox virus species, including cowpox, horsepox, camelpox, raccoonpox and skunkpox, as well as monkeypox, CNN said in an email.

According to Colin McInnes, a member of the WHO taxonomy committee, the panel is mandated to bring “the naming of viral species in line with the way other forms of life are named”.

Traditionally, poxviruses were named after the animal in which they were first found, but that led to some inconsistencies, he said.

Monkeypox probably did not start in monkeys. Its origin is still unknown. The A virus can be detected Among many other species of animals such as Gambian giant rats, dormice and some species of squirrels.

McInnes, who is deputy director and chief scientist at the Moredon Group, which develops vaccines and tests for livestock and other animals, studies squirrelpox — which may also be due for a name change. he looking into Feasibility of developing a vaccine against the virus, which can be fatal to red squirrels in the UK.

The current species known as “monkeypox virus” and others will be renamed “orthopoxvirus ‘something,'” he told CNN in an email.

“It is ‘something’ that is currently in dispute,” McInnes wrote.

Some scientists, he said, would prefer to keep the monkeypox name to retain the association with 50 years of published research. Others may prefer a completely different name.

The WHO committee has until June 2023 to recommend changes.

In August, The WHO announced that a group of experts had come up with new names for the clades or types of monkeypox. Before more modern conventions about names, scientists would name a variety for the region in which it emerged and spread.

Now, to remove any stigma associated with naming a disease for a region or country, the Congo Basin clade will be referred to as clade I. The former West African clade is clade II. A subvariant, clade IIb, is predominantly prevalent in the current outbreak.

dangerous stigma

Many scientists say the WHO needs to act more proactively.

In July Weeks later, New York City’s health commissioner Sent a letter “Act now before it’s too late,” urged the WHO. It cited “growing concern about the potentially devastating and stigmatizing effects that the message surrounding the ‘monkeypox’ virus could have on these already vulnerable communities”.

As the outbreak has largely affected gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men, stigma has become a concern for WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus,” Tedros said When they declared monkeypox a global health emergency in July.

In the US, there is a virus disproportionately affects blacks and Hispanics , according to the CDC. Local public health data also show that fewer members of both communities are receiving the monkeypox vaccine.

Experts are concerned that in addition to barriers that make it difficult to access any type of health care, some people may not get the vaccine or get tested because of the stigma associated with the disease.

Dozens of suggestions

in WHO 2015 Naming tradition, the organization encouraged those naming diseases to avoid places, names, occupations and animals due to stigmatization.

In August, the WHO encouraged people who wanted to suggest new names for monkeypox to submit suggestions its website . More than 180 ideas have been suggested, some with a wide mix of creative interpretations.

Some — such as lowpox, ovidpox, mixipox, and roxypox — had no explanation.

A handful — rodentpox, bonopox, and alaskapox — can be contagious.

Johanna Vogel, who introduced “Grapepox,” wrote that the name “refers to the phenotypic sign of the disease, the gray blisters and the color of human skin not related to location, group, or animal.”

Other suggestions come with stronger scientific explanations. Dr. Jeremy Faust, one Emergency medicine physician An instructor of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and at Harvard suggested changing the name to opoxid-22.

“Although the monkeypox virus causing the current outbreak is not a new pathogen, I propose that because of its designation as a public health emergency of international concern, its name should be changed,” Faust wrote in his proposal. He added that while this particular lineage of the virus appears to have originated before 2022, using this year “may limit confusion.”

Opoxid-22 reflects what is known about the virus while removing the “monkey” from the name.

Faust said he was struck by the misnomer of the name monkeypox and the stigma it conveyed. But he said that he submitted the name while waiting for the completion of the other work.

“Honestly, I was just procrastinating,” Faust said.

He said if WHO chose his name, it would help more people get treatment, testing and care.

“It’s important,” Faust said. “The right name should sound dry, technical, boring, so people aren’t afraid to say it’s a problem, right?”

rossi hasad, a professor Research and Statistics at Mercy College and Fellows of the American College of Epidemiology came up with some names, including zpox-22, zopox-22, zovid-22, hpox22 and hpi-22.

His proposal argues that given the uncertainty about where the virus originated, a more general name derived from zoonosis — meaning a disease transmitted from animals to humans — would eliminate the word “monkey” and be more inclusive.

The addition of “22” would reflect the year in which scientists became aware of this “unusual and alarming outbreak with human-to-human transmission,” the proposal said.

Hassad said he was motivated to submit the names because the word “monkey” can have many negative connotations.

“Racial and racist slurs have been used against certain groups. I think it would be foolish not to recognize the damage that word has done,” he said. “It’s also scientifically wrong. It’s a misnomer. If we want to be scientists, we have to be right.”

‘One day late and one dollar less’

Some US health departments are not waiting for the WHO, but the change is inconsistent.

Daniel Driffin, an HIV patient advocate and consultant to NMAC, a national organization that works to end the HIV epidemic for health equity and racial justice, said he hopes the name changes. At the same time, he is disappointed that it wasn’t until the outbreak, when people outside Africa were largely affected, that the push for change began.

“The name is mired in racism. It’s a day late and a dollar less. But I support the change and I think it will help,” Driffin said. “Think about the population that will continue to be disproportionately affected by this disease. It’s black and brown people, so if we can remove the racist tyranny from naming, I think we have to.”