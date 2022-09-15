Attempts are being made to rename monkeypox due to stigma concerns, but the process is slow

Public health experts worry that stigma can keep people from getting tested and vaccinated. A new name could help slow the spread of the disease, he says, but it must come quickly.
But that was a few months ago.
Scientists have been calling the virus “monkeypox” for 64 years.
Global pressure to change the name began this year, when monkeypox broke out in countries where it is not normally found.
New names for old viruses
The nomenclature process was already underway to reconsider the names of all orthopox virus species, including cowpox, horsepox, camelpox, raccoonpox and skunkpox, as well as monkeypox, CNN said in an email.
According to Colin McInnes, a member of the WHO taxonomy committee, the panel is mandated to bring “the naming of viral species in line with the way other forms of life are named”.
Traditionally, poxviruses were named after the animal in which they were first found, but that led to some inconsistencies, he said.
The current species known as “monkeypox virus” and others will be renamed “orthopoxvirus ‘something,'” he told CNN in an email.
“It is ‘something’ that is currently in dispute,” McInnes wrote.
Some scientists, he said, would prefer to keep the monkeypox name to retain the association with 50 years of published research. Others may prefer a completely different name.
The WHO committee has until June 2023 to recommend changes.
Now, to remove any stigma associated with naming a disease for a region or country, the Congo Basin clade will be referred to as clade I. The former West African clade is clade II. A subvariant, clade IIb, is predominantly prevalent in the current outbreak.
dangerous stigma
Many scientists say the WHO needs to act more proactively.
As the outbreak has largely affected gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men, stigma has become a concern for WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Experts are concerned that in addition to barriers that make it difficult to access any type of health care, some people may not get the vaccine or get tested because of the stigma associated with the disease.
Dozens of suggestions
Some — such as lowpox, ovidpox, mixipox, and roxypox — had no explanation.
A handful — rodentpox, bonopox, and alaskapox — can be contagious.
Johanna Vogel, who introduced “Grapepox,” wrote that the name “refers to the phenotypic sign of the disease, the gray blisters and the color of human skin not related to location, group, or animal.”
“Although the monkeypox virus causing the current outbreak is not a new pathogen, I propose that because of its designation as a public health emergency of international concern, its name should be changed,” Faust wrote in his proposal. He added that while this particular lineage of the virus appears to have originated before 2022, using this year “may limit confusion.”
Opoxid-22 reflects what is known about the virus while removing the “monkey” from the name.
Faust said he was struck by the misnomer of the name monkeypox and the stigma it conveyed. But he said that he submitted the name while waiting for the completion of the other work.
“Honestly, I was just procrastinating,” Faust said.
He said if WHO chose his name, it would help more people get treatment, testing and care.
“It’s important,” Faust said. “The right name should sound dry, technical, boring, so people aren’t afraid to say it’s a problem, right?”
His proposal argues that given the uncertainty about where the virus originated, a more general name derived from zoonosis — meaning a disease transmitted from animals to humans — would eliminate the word “monkey” and be more inclusive.
The addition of “22” would reflect the year in which scientists became aware of this “unusual and alarming outbreak with human-to-human transmission,” the proposal said.
Hassad said he was motivated to submit the names because the word “monkey” can have many negative connotations.
“Racial and racist slurs have been used against certain groups. I think it would be foolish not to recognize the damage that word has done,” he said. “It’s also scientifically wrong. It’s a misnomer. If we want to be scientists, we have to be right.”
‘One day late and one dollar less’
Some US health departments are not waiting for the WHO, but the change is inconsistent.
Daniel Driffin, an HIV patient advocate and consultant to NMAC, a national organization that works to end the HIV epidemic for health equity and racial justice, said he hopes the name changes. At the same time, he is disappointed that it wasn’t until the outbreak, when people outside Africa were largely affected, that the push for change began.
“The name is mired in racism. It’s a day late and a dollar less. But I support the change and I think it will help,” Driffin said. “Think about the population that will continue to be disproportionately affected by this disease. It’s black and brown people, so if we can remove the racist tyranny from naming, I think we have to.”