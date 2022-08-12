Attempted attack on FBI office raises concerns about violent far-right rhetoric

Enlarge this image toggle signature WKEF/WRGT via hotspot

WKEF/WRGT via hotspot

Following an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, extremism trackers sounded the alarm about an escalation in violent rhetoric from the far right, including talk of a new “civil war” and threats to federal authorities. law enforcement agencies.

By Thursday, the attempted attack on the FBI’s Cincinnati field office seemed to highlight the real danger behind these threats, especially given the digital trail of ominous posts left under the suspect’s name.

The FBI said an armed man tried to break into the building but fled after the alarm went off and special agents arrived. After a car chase, nearly six hours of standoff, and unsuccessful attempts at negotiations, the police shot and killed the suspect. Account from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement identified the man as 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer Jr. Schiffer is a veteran of the US war in Iraq. He was deployed to Iraq between 2010 and 2011 while serving as an infantryman in the Florida Army National Guard before leaving the guard in May 2011, the NPR guard confirmed. Schiffer also served in the US Navy from 1998 to 2003. During his service, he worked as a fire control technician on the USS Columbia. News of Schiffer’s military service first reported military.com.

National Armed man killed while trying to break into FBI office, standoff

mass media Analysis: Fox and right-wing media come to Trump’s defense after FBI search

Many details of the confrontation are still unknown, including the official version of Schiffer’s motives.

But on the Trump-backed social networking site Truth Social, an account on Schiffer’s behalf posted increasingly violent threats in response to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The account was deactivated shortly after Schiffer’s identity became public. NPR was unable to independently confirm that it belonged to the man who attempted to attack the local FBI office.

On Twitter, a post from another account under Schiffer’s name indicated that he was at the Capitol at the time of the January 6, 2021 attack, although he does not appear to have been criminally charged in connection with the violation of the US Capitol.

Days before Thursday’s attack, the Truth Social account said it had led “an uprising against the people who have usurped our government” and made a “call to arms” to other Trump supporters. “I propose war,” read one post. “Kill the FBI on the spot.”

In addition to the Mar-a-Lago search, the report cited a number of alleged grievances as motivations.

“Steve Bannon could go to jail,” the report said, referring to the recent conviction of a former Trump White House adviser for contempt of Congress. The account also mentions a recent defamation verdict against conspiracy theorist and far-right media figure Alex Jones. The message ended with the statement: “1776 was much cheaper.”

Pravda’s social media posts indicated a complete loss of faith in state institutions.

“We see that the courts are unfair and unconstitutional, only force remains,” one of the posts says. The report also compared the FBI to the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police and the main perpetrator of the Holocaust.

Despite explicit calls for violence, the posts remained available on Truth Social until Thursday evening. One user replied that they were forwarding messages to the FBI, to which Schiffer’s account replied, “Bring them.”

Shortly after the attack in Cincinnati began on Thursday morning, the account left a final post:

“Well, I thought I could break through bulletproof glass, but I didn’t. If you haven’t heard anything from me, it’s true that I tried to attack the FBI.”

Posts from accounts under Schiffer’s name usually contain more explicit and specific calls for violent action than what was seen on extremist forums this week. However, according to experts, the rhetoric has intensified markedly. After the court unsealed documents related to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, popular posts on an online Trump supporter forum suggested violence against the agents involved in the search and called those agents “traitors.”

“In response to the search in Mar-a-Lago, a near-hysteria of violence unfolded in these far-right circles,” said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

“We’re seeing message boards just overflowing with talk of violence, the next ‘civil war’ and this idea that they should take revenge on the left,” said Alex Friedfeld, a researcher with the Anti-Defamation League.

Both Beirich and Friedfeld compared the level of violent rhetoric on the Internet to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Court documents filed in more than 800 criminal cases show that many of the alleged rioters at the Capitol discussed their violent plans in public social media posts. Law enforcement agencies did not take these threats seriously, which contributed to lack of training for the chaos of that day.

Both Beirich and Friedfeld said Thursday’s attack was exactly what they feared.

The January 6 attack demonstrated a unique combination of fluid factors that contributed to a major violent event: there was a specific time and place, a goal to keep Trump in power, and support from top political figures. For now, extremism researchers say they are more concerned about one-off incidents like the one in Cincinnati.

One of the contributing factors, they said, was the intensifying rhetoric from major right-wing media outlets.

In many cases, these individuals have used a kind of rhetorical two-step, where they simultaneously declare that they oppose violence, while at the same time describing their political opponents in apocalyptic terms and calling for “war”, although they insist that these statements are metaphorical.

“I think they are playing a very dangerous game,” Friedfeld said.

Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show earlier this week and said the FBI is “the new American Gestapo.” His War Room show kept comparing the FBI to the Gestapo on Friday. Republican members of Congress, including Florida Senator Rick Scott and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, also compared the FBI search to Nazi Germany.

Without any apparent basis or evidence, Bannon also suggested that the federal government might take steps to assassinate Trump.

“I don’t think this administrative state and its deep state apparatus can actually try to work to assassinate President Trump,” Bannon said.

Bannon went on to call Jones’ audience to action, comparing the present moment to the American Revolution, while adding, “I’m not talking about violence.”

In a statement to NPR, Bannon said: “Those who watch the War Room know our mantra is ‘Investigate, Sue, Jail.’ There is no reason or place for violence as we have the votes and the political power to win elections.”

Even with these caveats, Friedfeld described such rhetoric as reckless.

“When you tell a story about good and evil, that the other side is willing to go to any lengths to hurt you, hurt your community, hurt the country, they are essentially putting the dots so their listeners can connect. “, Friedfeld said. “And when you connect these dots, it becomes much more likely to use violence.”