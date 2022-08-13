New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Atlantic has calmed down as the US enters the busiest part of the hurricane season.

So far, only three named storms — Alex, Bonnie Collin — have formed, and all have been relatively weak.

None of them reached the 75-mile-per-hour threshold for hurricane status.

More than two months into the season, the basin has produced four named storms and at least one hurricane, according to Fox Weather.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring tropical waves in the Caribbean and Atlantic

Normally, during a La Niña cycle, the Atlantic has no problem producing many hurricanes.

Weather pattern – which has the opposite effect of El Niño – has resulted in some of the busiest years on record in the basin.

However, Fox Weather hurricane specialist Brian Norcross says the season can turn on a dime, with August 20 being the date hurricane season “tends to really start.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-average season, the seventh consecutive above-average season.

Atlantic hurricane season: Forecast for 17 remaining named storms in 2022

In July, forecasters at Colorado State University predicted that an additional 17 tropical cyclones could develop.

In a previous forecast in June, the school predicted a total of 20 named storms, including 10 hurricanes.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The meteorological peak is September 10.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The National Hurricane Center said a weak low pressure area over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The system will move inland over South Texas on Sunday