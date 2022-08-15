Atlantic Ballet’s new Indigenous director says collaboration, not symbolism, is key to new role

The Atlantic Ballet Theater of Canada has appointed a new Director of Indigenous Programs, the result of a collaboration that has spanned more than eight years.

Sitansisk’s Nipahtuwet Naka Wespahtuwet Possesom, or St. Mary’s First Nation, has worked with Atlantic Ballet on numerous projects during this time, including a ballet that debuted in May.

He is the first person to hold this position in ballet.

“As events unfolded, it was natural that we would develop more programs together, and that’s how it turned out,” Possesom said.

He said that artists perceive the world and communicate it to the viewer from a different perspective, and his work strives to do this in unexpected ways.

Possesom said collaboration, not symbolism, is the key to his new role with the Atlantic Ballet.

He said it was also key to Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples in general.

“We really need to promote this partnership as a model for other counties because it is not the first nor the only Indigenous direction that is being brought into this type of leadership,” Possesom said.

He said the Atlantic Ballet felt it was better to have an Indigenous representative to discuss the future together than to invite that person to do their job and then leave.

Possesom, Atlantic Ballet artistic director and choreographer Igor Dobrovolsky, and composer Jeremy Dutcher are collaborating on a production that tells indigenous stories and will premiere in May at the Fredericton Theater titled Pisuvin.

Possesom said he is thrilled that Atlantic Ballet has already invited two new Indigenous artists to join the creative process.

Susan Chalmers-Gowen, CEO and co-founder of Atlantic Ballet, said she met Posses while he was leading a powwow at the University of New Brunswick. She said he explained that he was a dancer and they ended up including him in the piece.

Left to right: Jeremy Dutcher, Susan Chalmers-Gowen, and Nipahtuwet Naka Vespahtuwet Possesom. The Atlantic Ballet joint project will premiere in May at the Fredericton Playhouse. (Presented by Susan Chalmers-Gowen)

She said he then began to visit more regularly as an interactive dance exchange artist, which included educational materials about boarding schools for students.

Chalmers-Gowen said it was also an opportunity for Dobrovolsky from Ukraine to learn about Possesom culture.

“Everyone is open and honest about where they are. [and] what do they think, she said. “So important is a space where you respect each other and understand each other. And even if you don’t agree, you will find a way forward in this creative process.”

Chalmers-Gowen hopes Atlantic Ballet can set an example for other ballet companies of what can happen when Indigenous artists are appointed to leadership roles.

She said Possesom was the perfect fit for the company.

“If we’re going to have programs that are focused on indigenous peoples — impacting or collaborating with indigenous peoples — they need to be led by indigenous peoples, and Posses fills that role,” Chalmers-Govin said.

Possesom said he hoped that everyone would begin to strive for true indigenous leadership. He said that if people want to “take a walk” when it comes to reconciliation, they must acknowledge that indigenous peoples have been excluded from many discussions and leadership roles.

“For us to really bridge the gap, we need to work together.”